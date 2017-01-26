Rodgers warns Chelsea off Gordon

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has warned Chelsea that they will not consider selling Craig Gordon before the close of the transfer window.

The experienced Scotland international has been linked with a possible move to Stamford Bridge should the Premier League leaders decide to sell Asmir Begovic, who is a reported target for Bournemouth.

Rodgers says any interest from Chelsea comes as little surprise, but remains hopeful that first-team football, plus the chances to win silverware and play regularly in the Champions League, will convince Gordon not to listen to any offers.

"I am not surprised," he said when asked about Chelsea's reported interest. "His contract is up at the end of the season but there is an option for the club.

"But it is not something we would consider really. It is a difficult decision for a player, especially if you are getting financial rewards at the end of it.

"I worked at Chelsea for four and a bit years. There were many good players who came in and you get a little bit excited when you come in. The facilities are fantastic, there are world-class players.

"But after one year it is about playing. Craig has had that trauma of a couple of years out, not playing. And, from my experience, he loves playing football.

"He maybe thought his career was done but he is 34, as fit as he has ever been and playing at the best level he has done, according to him.

"He has the opportunity to win trophies. He has the opportunity to play in the Champions League and he has an opportunity to stay at home with his family.

"His kids are settled so he is in a good place and we want to keep him. Of course it is a great honour if these clubs want him.

"But he knows like all of them, Celtic is a huge club and he is very much part of what we are trying to build here."