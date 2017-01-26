Jose Mourinho does not believe Manchester United should be considered the favourites for their EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley.
United booked a final berth on Thursday despite a 2-1 loss at Hull City ending the team's 17-game unbeaten run, with Tom Huddlestone and Oumar Niasse on target either side of Paul Pogba's equaliser.
Mourinho has won the competition three times but the Portuguese believes the final against Southampton on February 26 will be tricky for United.
"I don't think we are favourites against nobody," Mourinho told reporters at his post-match media conference.
"It doesn't matter against who, we are never favourites. Normally the stadium is windy and it's difficult.
"I am happy. I think 17 matches unbeaten is amazing. We didn't lose. It was 1-1. I only saw two goals. I saw Pogba's goal and their goal, a fantastic goal, great action, great cross."
From Northampton to Southampton... our 2016/17 #EFLCup journey. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ZnRdffDMHn— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2017
United had a string of second-half penalties turned down and Mourinho appeared to be upset with referee Jon Moss, who awarded Hull a spot-kick for their opening goal.
"The game was totally in our control, it was what we wanted the game to be, and something happened to open the game and then the game was open," Mourinho said..
"But [Hull manager] Marco [Silva] is doing fantastic work and they were a very good team in both matches. We had more power, we were the best team and we could have scored more goals in the first match.
"I congratulate my players and I don't want to analyse the performance so much."
|Mourinho denies favourites status after booking EFL Cup final spot
|Carrick disappointed with defeat despite booking EFL Cup final spot
|Barcelona 5 Real Sociedad 2 (6-2 agg): Denis Suarez stars as holders cruise through
|Hull City 2 Manchester United 1 (2-3 agg): Mourinho´s men into EFL Cup final despite defeat
|Amkar shirt just a present - Eto´o
|Maradona: I will not tolerate people questioning Messi
|Lewandowski backs Muller to rediscover form
|I´m a very bad actor! - Arsenal boss Wenger laughs off Al Pacino comparisons
|Watford complete Niang loan deal
|Halilovic seals LaLiga return with Las Palmas
|Gerard Lopez confirmed as new president of Lille
|Griezmann to voice Superman in Lego Batman Movie
|Burnley lose Marney to season-ending cruciate ligament damage
|Eto´o seemingly set for Amkar move
|Palermo appoint Lopez as Corini replacement
|Ranieri rules out selling Slimani to China
|Pioli urges Inter not to get carried away
|Dortmund respond to Trump with a wall Mexico won´t have to pay for
|Ajax confirm imminent El Ghazi exit amid Lille links
|Kane headlines Tottenham trio to miss FA Cup clash
|Alaba feels Gotze gets unfairly criticised
|Dortmund loan Subotic to Cologne
|Karanka confirms interest in PSG forward Jese
|Xavi extends Al Sadd contract
|Southampton admit need for ´new markets´ amid Chinese investment talk
|Roma have not treated Totti well - Ferrero
|AC Milan target Ocampos to replace Watford-bound Niang
|Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 2: Comeback sends A-League leaders 11 points clear
|Rodgers warns Chelsea off Gordon
|Wenger: Xhaka not naturally a great tackler
|Wenger to accept FA misconduct charge
|Dortmund confirm Ramos to China as Subotic nears exit
|PSG sign Benfica star Guedes
|Nagelsmann seen as Ancelotti´s Bayern successor - Rangnick
|Muller backs Lahm as future Bayern sporting director
|Tite enjoys ´human dimension´ of Colombia friendly more than Brazil win
|Chapecoense: Fresh hope, but a tough 2017 awaits new faces
|Klopp unfazed by defensive opponents
|Cassano to leave Sampdoria
|Zidane not panicking despite cup exit
|McEachran: I should´ve gone to Real Madrid
|Brazil 1 Colombia 0: Dudu scores winner in friendly for Chapecoense
|Mourinho: Martial hasn´t taken chances
|Brazil 1-0 Colombia: Dudu scores winner in friendly for Chapecoense
|Allegri disappointed with Juve´s second-half showing
|Zidane: We could have won it with more time
|Klopp fumes at missed handball as Liverpool miss out on Wembley
|´When he does not score you are down to 10 men´ - Carragher blasts Liverpool striker Sturridge
|Celtic equal 50-year-old club record with St Johnstone win
|Saints go to Wembley to win not just participate - Puel
|Milan will learn positive lessons from Coppa exit - Montella
|Simeone happy with squad rotation in ´intense´ Eibar contest
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2 (4-3 agg): Zidane´s men crash out of Copa
|Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 (0-2 agg): Long sends Klopp´s men packing
|Monaco 1 Nancy 0: Falcao books cup final against PSG
|Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala and Pjanic on target as holders get revenge
|Evra leaves Juventus for Marseille
|Egypt 1 Ghana 0: Gyan injury compounds Black Stars´ loss
|Uganda 1 Mali 1: Giresse´s men crash out of AFCON
|PSG complete Guedes deal
|Eibar 2 Atletico Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Simeone´s men book Copa semi amid thrilling finale
|Ancelotti unconcerned about Muller form
|Tuchel laughs off Borussia Dortmund power struggle claims after Isak move
|Reported Chelsea target Lopez focused on Espanyol
|Zidane main man responsible for Real Madrid´s success - Ronaldo
|´Forgotten man´ Delph wants to stay at Man City
|Tuanzebe closing in on Manchester United debut
|Sensational Rooney won´t be fully appreciated until he retires - Carrick
|Bastia fan banned in relation to alleged Balotelli abuse
|Euro 2016 provides €1.2bn boost to French economy
|Schalke set to sign Caligiuri from Wolfsburg
|Zarate arrives to reinforce Watford
|Ferguson involved very little, reveals Mourinho
|Mourinho´s new look has Old Trafford buzzing
|´They need help´ - Luis Enrique defends officials
|Messi´s evolution is that of a total footballer, says Luis Enrique
|Mourinho: Man United have a 35 per cent chance to win EFL Cup
|Man United celebrate ´plain awesome´ Mata with Twitter tribute
|Cole: Hazard will be Chelsea´s greatest
|Silva wants performances for Mason and eyes Bailey deal
|´They even compare our sons´ - Ronaldo shrugs off Messi rivalry
|Lewandowski: Barcelona, Real Madrid no step up for me
|Ronaldo scoops yet another award for 2016 exploits
|Klopp: World-class Coutinho can fulfil his dreams at Liverpool
|Coutinho signs new Liverpool contract
|Livermore feared the worst after Mason injury
|Giovinco happy in Toronto despite ´huge offer´ from China
|Guedes arrives in Paris ahead of PSG switch
|Ballack hails Conte and Costa as Chelsea soar
|Valkanis appointed City coach until season´s end
|Kane: It would be stupid to leave Tottenham
|Bayern make good on sausage promise
|PSG have shown improvement - Emery revels in Coupe de la Ligue win
|Di Maria welcomes Draxler competition
|Is Zlatan next? Cavani equals Pauleta´s PSG scoring record