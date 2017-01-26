Griezmann to voice Superman in Lego Batman Movie

Antoine Griezmann is to take his first foray into movie stardom by voicing Superman in The Lego Batman Movie.

The Atletico Madrid forward announced via his Facebook page that he will provide the overdubs for the French release of the new film - a spin-off of the highly successful The Lego Movie of 2014 - which is due out in February.

Griezmann said he was "happy to lend his voice" to a character voiced by Magic Mike star Channing Tatum in the original release.

The France international could be in familiar company, too, with reports claiming that international team-mate Blaise Matuidi has been lined up to provide the voice of The Flash.