Neven Subotic has left Borussia Dortmund to join Cologne on loan until the end of the 2016-17 season.
The 28-year-old was poised to join Premier League side Middlesbrough in the close-season before a rib injury curtailed that move.
Subotic has yet to make a Bundesliga appearance for Dortmund, in part due to the injury, and his chances of first-team football at Signal Iduna Park appeared increasingly slim.
Consequently the centre-back has been allowed to leave Dortmund on a temporary basis.
"Bearing in mind what Neven has done for BVB, we decided to meet the player's request to be allowed to join Cologne on loan until the end of the season in order to gain match rhythm at the highest level," sporting director Michael Zorc said.
Subotic joined Dortmund from Mainz in 2008 and has since made over 200 appearances in all competitions for the club, winning the Bundesliga title in 2011 and 2012.
"The way Neven identifies himself with Dortmund is quite rare in modern football," CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke added.
"Even though Neven will leave us on a temporary basis, we will keep him as a friend forever. Dortmund are and will always be his home. He is always welcome here."
|Ajax confirm imminent El Ghazi exit amid Lille links
|Kane headlines Tottenham trio to miss FA Cup clash
|Alaba feels Gotze gets unfairly criticised
|Dortmund loan Subotic to Cologne
|Karanka confirms interest in PSG forward Jese
|Xavi extends Al Sadd contract
|Southampton admit need for ´new markets´ amid Chinese investment talk
|Roma have not treated Totti well - Ferrero
|AC Milan target Ocampos to replace Watford-bound Niang
|Melbourne Victory 1 Sydney FC 2: Comeback sends A-League leaders 11 points clear
|Rodgers warns Chelsea off Gordon
|Wenger: Xhaka not naturally a great tackler
|Wenger to accept FA misconduct charge
|Dortmund confirm Ramos to China as Subotic nears exit
|PSG sign Benfica star Guedes
|Nagelsmann seen as Ancelotti´s Bayern successor - Rangnick
|Muller backs Lahm as future Bayern sporting director
|Tite enjoys ´human dimension´ of Colombia friendly more than Brazil win
|Chapecoense: Fresh hope, but a tough 2017 awaits new faces
|Klopp unfazed by defensive opponents
|Cassano to leave Sampdoria
|Zidane not panicking despite cup exit
|McEachran: I should´ve gone to Real Madrid
|Brazil 1 Colombia 0: Dudu scores winner in friendly for Chapecoense
|Mourinho: Martial hasn´t taken chances
|Brazil 1-0 Colombia: Dudu scores winner in friendly for Chapecoense
|Allegri disappointed with Juve´s second-half showing
|Zidane: We could have won it with more time
|Klopp fumes at missed handball as Liverpool miss out on Wembley
|´When he does not score you are down to 10 men´ - Carragher blasts Liverpool striker Sturridge
|Celtic equal 50-year-old club record with St Johnstone win
|Saints go to Wembley to win not just participate - Puel
|Milan will learn positive lessons from Coppa exit - Montella
|Simeone happy with squad rotation in ´intense´ Eibar contest
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2 (4-3 agg): Zidane´s men crash out of Copa
|Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 (0-2 agg): Long sends Klopp´s men packing
|Monaco 1 Nancy 0: Falcao books cup final against PSG
|Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala and Pjanic on target as holders get revenge
|Evra leaves Juventus for Marseille
|Egypt 1 Ghana 0: Gyan injury compounds Black Stars´ loss
|Uganda 1 Mali 1: Giresse´s men crash out of AFCON
|PSG complete Guedes deal
|Eibar 2 Atletico Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Simeone´s men book Copa semi amid thrilling finale
|Ancelotti unconcerned about Muller form
|Tuchel laughs off Borussia Dortmund power struggle claims after Isak move
|Reported Chelsea target Lopez focused on Espanyol
|Zidane main man responsible for Real Madrid´s success - Ronaldo
|´Forgotten man´ Delph wants to stay at Man City
|Tuanzebe closing in on Manchester United debut
|Sensational Rooney won´t be fully appreciated until he retires - Carrick
|Bastia fan banned in relation to alleged Balotelli abuse
|Euro 2016 provides €1.2bn boost to French economy
|Schalke set to sign Caligiuri from Wolfsburg
|Zarate arrives to reinforce Watford
|Ferguson involved very little, reveals Mourinho
|Mourinho´s new look has Old Trafford buzzing
|´They need help´ - Luis Enrique defends officials
|Messi´s evolution is that of a total footballer, says Luis Enrique
|Mourinho: Man United have a 35 per cent chance to win EFL Cup
|Man United celebrate ´plain awesome´ Mata with Twitter tribute
|Cole: Hazard will be Chelsea´s greatest
|Silva wants performances for Mason and eyes Bailey deal
|´They even compare our sons´ - Ronaldo shrugs off Messi rivalry
|Lewandowski: Barcelona, Real Madrid no step up for me
|Ronaldo scoops yet another award for 2016 exploits
|Klopp: World-class Coutinho can fulfil his dreams at Liverpool
|Coutinho signs new Liverpool contract
|Livermore feared the worst after Mason injury
|Giovinco happy in Toronto despite ´huge offer´ from China
|Guedes arrives in Paris ahead of PSG switch
|Ballack hails Conte and Costa as Chelsea soar
|Valkanis appointed City coach until season´s end
|Kane: It would be stupid to leave Tottenham
|Bayern make good on sausage promise
|PSG have shown improvement - Emery revels in Coupe de la Ligue win
|Di Maria welcomes Draxler competition
|Is Zlatan next? Cavani equals Pauleta´s PSG scoring record
|Mourinho has ´got to grips´ with United - Ferguson
|Uganda v Mali: A lot at stake for Mali in shot-shy showdown
|Napoli 1 Fiorentina 0: Callejon heads Partenopei into semi-finals
|Bordeaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Cavani, Di Maria secure final berth
|Watzke: Dortmund would consider €80m for Aubameyang
|Togo 1 DR Congo 3: Kabananga´s goal streak continues as Ibenge´s men top group
|Morocco 1 Ivory Coast 0: Alioui stunner sends holders crashing out
|Romeu earns Southampton extension as Puel targets away goal
|Sunderland striker Anichebe out for up to 10 weeks
|Elneny wants to be an Arsenal legend ´like Thierry Henry´
|Corini leaves Palermo as Ballardini is tipped for fourth return
|Hernandez leaves Leicester for Malaga
|Lukas PodGOALski...Gala forward nets five amid J-League links
|CAS rejects Serbian appeal against Kosovo UEFA membership
|Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms
|Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms
|Shearer´s Toon Army ´trump´ the POTUS
|Rooney´s record may stand forever - Ferguson
|Carrick expects full-strength United as Wembley return beckons
|They insulted his mother and then there were monkey noises - Cyprien on Bastia Balotelli abuse
|No Chelsea regrets for Sampaoli as Sevilla mount title challenge
|Egypt v Ghana: Cuper backs Elneny to deliver in crucial Group D clash
|James adds to Zidane´s injury woes at Madrid
|Zidane wants fans behind Madrid after latest Ronaldo whistles
|Mason ´continues to make excellent progress´
|Allegri slams ´stupidity´ surrounding Buffon referee hug
|Niang in talks over AC Milan exit, confirms Montella
|Sunderland sign Lescott
|China-bound Ramos completes loan switch to Granada
|Rahman to miss ´several months´
|Leekens quits after Algeria´s AFCON exit
|Jese has firm Premier League offer, claims Las Palmas president
|´I´m blessed with golden genes´ - Adebayor insists he is ready for new Premier League chance
|Messi renewal progressing ´very, very well´ - Robert
|Neuer expects Clement success at Swansea
|Klopp calls for Liverpool enjoyment
|Mustafi talks up Arsenal belief
|Van Basten still against offside, slams ´nonsense in the media´
|Rakitic dreaming of career-long Barcelona stay
|Toure inspired by Ibrahimovic as he explains Chinese Super League snub