Dortmund confirm Ramos to China as Subotic nears exit

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Adrian Ramos will move to the Chinese Super League at the end of the season, while Neven Subotic has begun talks over a January transfer.

Ramos completed a loan move to Granada this week after having submitted a request to leave Signal Iduna Park in search of regular first-team football.

Dortmund announced on Thursday that the 31-year-old striker will join Chongqing Lifan for the start of the 2017-18 season after an undisclosed fee was agreed between the clubs.

"Adrian Ramos was presented with a lucrative offer from China last year," sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's website. "When he came to us once again during the winter to express his desire to leave the club and move to China, we decided to grant his wish.

"Moreover, it is a very valuable offer for a player who turned 31 last Sunday.

"We would like to thank Adrian Ramos for his passionate commitment over the past two and a half years and wish him and his family the very best in Spain and China."

Dortmund have also confirmed that centre-back Subotic has begun talks with an unnamed club.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Cologne this month and reports in Germany have claimed that he will complete a loan switch in the coming days.

"Subotic is an esteemed player," Dortmund tweeted. "Borussia Dortmund have therefore allowed him to enter into negotiations with another club."

Liverpool had been linked with a possible bid for the player, as had Middlesbrough, who saw a deal fall through last year due to injury concerns.