Related

Article

Celtic equal 50-year-old club record with St Johnstone win

26 January 2017 00:15

Celtic continued their dominance at the top of the Scottish Premiership, beating St Johnstone 1-0 on Wednesday to equal a 50-year-old club record.

The victory made it 26 domestic matches without defeat for Brendan Rodgers side, with Dedryck Boyata's second-half header moving Celtic 22 points clear of rivals Rangers.

Celtic face Hearts on Sunday and will aim to break the longstanding club record for domestic games unbeaten, set by the Lisbon Lions in the 1966-67 season, the same campaign in which the club won the European Cup, beating Inter Milan 2-1.

The Hoops' win also saw captain Scott Brown make his 400th appearance for the club and Rodgers hailed the achievement of his players.

"If you had mentioned it when I first came in to supporters or the players, they might not have believed it," Rodgers said. "A huge honour.

"Huge testament to the players and how they work on a day-to-day basis, along with their professionalism. I didn't mention it so much before the game as you have to do your job, work well and get the result.

"50 years since it was set and think of all the great managers and players who have been at the club, it shows you difficult it is."

Sponsored links

Thursday 26 January

01:12 Allegri disappointed with Juve´s second-half showing
00:58 Zidane: We could have won it with more time
00:30 Klopp fumes at missed handball as Liverpool miss out on Wembley
00:16 ´When he does not score you are down to 10 men´ - Carragher blasts Liverpool striker Sturridge
00:15 Celtic equal 50-year-old club record with St Johnstone win
00:09 Saints go to Wembley to win not just participate - Puel

Wednesday 25 January

23:57 Milan will learn positive lessons from Coppa exit - Montella
23:53 Simeone happy with squad rotation in ´intense´ Eibar contest
23:20 Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2 (4-3 agg): Zidane´s men crash out of Copa
23:16 Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 (0-2 agg): Long sends Klopp´s men packing
23:04 Monaco 1 Nancy 0: Falcao books cup final against PSG
22:44 Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala and Pjanic on target as holders get revenge
22:39 Evra leaves Juventus for Marseille
21:58 Egypt 1 Ghana 0: Gyan injury compounds Black Stars´ loss
21:58 Uganda 1 Mali 1: Giresse´s men crash out of AFCON
21:42 PSG complete Guedes deal
21:19 Eibar 2 Atletico Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Simeone´s men book Copa semi amid thrilling finale
20:54 Ancelotti unconcerned about Muller form
20:39 Tuchel laughs off Borussia Dortmund power struggle claims after Isak move
20:21 Reported Chelsea target Lopez focused on Espanyol
19:20 Zidane main man responsible for Real Madrid´s success - Ronaldo
18:19 ´Forgotten man´ Delph wants to stay at Man City
18:17 Tuanzebe closing in on Manchester United debut
17:47 Sensational Rooney won´t be fully appreciated until he retires - Carrick
17:47 Bastia fan banned in relation to alleged Balotelli abuse
17:25 Euro 2016 provides €1.2bn boost to French economy
16:56 Schalke set to sign Caligiuri from Wolfsburg
16:13 Zarate arrives to reinforce Watford
15:10 Ferguson involved very little, reveals Mourinho
15:07 Mourinho´s new look has Old Trafford buzzing
15:02 ´They need help´ - Luis Enrique defends officials
14:48 Messi´s evolution is that of a total footballer, says Luis Enrique
14:44 Mourinho: Man United have a 35 per cent chance to win EFL Cup
13:46 Man United celebrate ´plain awesome´ Mata with Twitter tribute
12:19 Cole: Hazard will be Chelsea´s greatest
11:59 Silva wants performances for Mason and eyes Bailey deal
11:30 ´They even compare our sons´ - Ronaldo shrugs off Messi rivalry
10:57 Lewandowski: Barcelona, Real Madrid no step up for me
10:26 Ronaldo scoops yet another award for 2016 exploits
09:44 Klopp: World-class Coutinho can fulfil his dreams at Liverpool
09:05 Coutinho signs new Liverpool contract
06:36 Livermore feared the worst after Mason injury
06:36 Giovinco happy in Toronto despite ´huge offer´ from China
05:57 Guedes arrives in Paris ahead of PSG switch
05:21 Ballack hails Conte and Costa as Chelsea soar
04:04 Valkanis appointed City coach until season´s end
03:41 Kane: It would be stupid to leave Tottenham
03:40 Bayern make good on sausage promise
01:10 PSG have shown improvement - Emery revels in Coupe de la Ligue win
00:21 Di Maria welcomes Draxler competition
00:00 Is Zlatan next? Cavani equals Pauleta´s PSG scoring record

Tuesday 24 January

23:56 Mourinho has ´got to grips´ with United - Ferguson
23:50 Uganda v Mali: A lot at stake for Mali in shot-shy showdown
23:18 Napoli 1 Fiorentina 0: Callejon heads Partenopei into semi-finals
23:04 Bordeaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Cavani, Di Maria secure final berth
22:45 Watzke: Dortmund would consider €80m for Aubameyang
22:03 Togo 1 DR Congo 3: Kabananga´s goal streak continues as Ibenge´s men top group
21:53 Morocco 1 Ivory Coast 0: Alioui stunner sends holders crashing out
21:39 Romeu earns Southampton extension as Puel targets away goal
20:50 Sunderland striker Anichebe out for up to 10 weeks
20:16 Elneny wants to be an Arsenal legend ´like Thierry Henry´
19:35 Corini leaves Palermo as Ballardini is tipped for fourth return
19:09 Hernandez leaves Leicester for Malaga
19:00 Lukas PodGOALski...Gala forward nets five amid J-League links
18:51 CAS rejects Serbian appeal against Kosovo UEFA membership
18:35 Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms
18:35 Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms
18:22 Shearer´s Toon Army ´trump´ the POTUS
17:48 Rooney´s record may stand forever - Ferguson
17:24 Carrick expects full-strength United as Wembley return beckons
17:04 They insulted his mother and then there were monkey noises - Cyprien on Bastia Balotelli abuse
16:53 No Chelsea regrets for Sampaoli as Sevilla mount title challenge
16:47 Egypt v Ghana: Cuper backs Elneny to deliver in crucial Group D clash
15:44 James adds to Zidane´s injury woes at Madrid
14:36 Zidane wants fans behind Madrid after latest Ronaldo whistles
14:11 Mason ´continues to make excellent progress´
14:09 Allegri slams ´stupidity´ surrounding Buffon referee hug
13:10 Niang in talks over AC Milan exit, confirms Montella
12:57 Sunderland sign Lescott
12:40 China-bound Ramos completes loan switch to Granada
12:18 Rahman to miss ´several months´
11:47 Leekens quits after Algeria´s AFCON exit
11:11 Jese has firm Premier League offer, claims Las Palmas president
10:00 ´I´m blessed with golden genes´ - Adebayor insists he is ready for new Premier League chance
09:25 Messi renewal progressing ´very, very well´ - Robert
05:22 Neuer expects Clement success at Swansea
04:12 Klopp calls for Liverpool enjoyment
02:02 Mustafi talks up Arsenal belief
01:28 Van Basten still against offside, slams ´nonsense in the media´
00:56 Rakitic dreaming of career-long Barcelona stay
00:34 Toure inspired by Ibrahimovic as he explains Chinese Super League snub

Premiership table

# Team MP D P
1 Celtic 21 +41 61
2 Rangers 21 +7 39
3 Aberdeen 20 +16 37
4 Hearts 21 +12 31
5 St. Johnstone 21 +0 28

Facebook