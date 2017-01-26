Related

Article

Cassano to leave Sampdoria

26 January 2017 04:52

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano is leaving Sampdoria after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Cassano, 34, is yet to play a game this season and his departure from the Serie A club has been expected.

Sampdoria confirmed on Wednesday they had agreed a termination, although Cassano will be allowed to continue training with their youth team.

Cassano joined the club for a third time in August 2015, but scored just two league goals in 24 matches last season.

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
14 Sassuolo 21 -4 24
15 Genoa 21 -5 24
16 Sampdoria 21 -5 24
17 Empoli 21 -14 21
18 Crotone 20 -20 10

