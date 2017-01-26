Brazil 1-0 Colombia: Dudu scores winner in friendly for Chapecoense

Brazil recorded a 1-0 win over Colombia in a friendly played to raise money for tragedy-hit Chapecoense on Wednesday. A second-half header from Dudu was enough to seal victory for the hosts at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro.

With the game falling outside the FIFA international match calendar, both teams were made up of almost entirely domestic-based players. Both struggled to create clear-cut chances as Tite's Brazil – flying high in World Cup qualifying – made it seven straight wins.

Player Ratings: Brazil 1-0 Colombia

The nations had organised the friendly in the wake of the November plane crash, in which Chapecoense players, backroom staff and directors were among 71 people who died when the flight carrying them to Colombia crashed. After survivors of the crash were greeted in a touching pre-match ceremony, both teams played at a slow tempo early on, but Colombia went closest to scoring as Miguel Borja forced a save out of Weverton.

Brazil then looked the more likely to open the scoring, with the impressive Lucas Lima firing an effort at Colombia goalkeeper David Gonzalez.

Colombia were looking most dangerous on the counter-attack, although they went closest to a first-half goal. Mateus Uribe almost made it 1-0, but he headed a Macnelly Torres from the right against the post.

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances before Brazil opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Dudu was on hand to head in a rebound after Gonzalez saved a close-range Diego Souza effort.

Colombia were on top after going behind, Daniel Bocanegra forcing a save out of Weverton with a free-kick. Substitute Gustavo Scarpa almost sealed Brazil's win in the 82nd minute, only to see his free-kick go just wide from 20 yards.

The visitors should have earned a draw in the dying minutes, but Orlando Berrio somehow missed the target from an angle after a set-piece fell to him in the area.