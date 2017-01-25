Ronaldo scoops yet another award for 2016 exploits

Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated winning yet another award for his achievements in 2016.

The 31-year-old claimed the Ballon d'Or and the inaugural The Best FIFA Men's Player award after winning the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup with Real Madrid and Euro 2016 with Portugal.

Ronaldo has now been named MVP for last year by Dongqiudi, a Chinese website backed by the Suning Group, which owns Inter.

The former Manchester United star, who became the first footballer to be named European Sportsperson of the year by PAP, thanked supporters who voted for him for the Dongqiudi prize.

"Thanks for the support of Chinese fans," he wrote on his official Instagram page along with a photograph of him holding the trophy.

Madrid take on Celta Vigo in the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final at Balaidos on Wednesday, looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

Ronaldo has come under scrutiny for his performances recently, having failed to score in his last two appearances.