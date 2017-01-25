Related

PSG have shown improvement - Emery revels in Coupe de la Ligue win

25 January 2017 01:10

Head coach Unai Emery praised Paris Saint-Germain for their progression and improvement after the French champions reached the Coupe de la Ligue final on Tuesday.

Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani each scored braces as holders PSG accounted for Bordeaux 4-1 at at Stade Matmut-Atlantique.

Level following the break after Di Maria's stunning opener was cancelled out by Diego Rolan, in-form forward Cavani scored twice to move second on the club's all-time scorers list with 109 and the former added gloss to the scoreline late on as PSG moved a step closer to a fourth successive Coupe de la Ligue title.

"We are very happy for our supporters," said Emery, whose PSG have won six matches in a row in all competitions. "The team has shown big progression. 

"We worked a lot, we improved on the field, and the result is there. 4-1, it's good for confidence! 

"We qualify for our first final of the year, and we will enjoy it with our supporters."

While revelling in the win, Emery quickly turned his attention to Sunday's blockbuster showdown against Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.

PSG - third in the standings - welcome Monaco the French capital, with the visitors two points clear atop the table and three ahead of Emery and Co.

"We must think about Sunday's match, which is important for the championship, and French football," he said.

"Monaco are in good shape at the moment, but we are also on a good dynamic. We therefore want to prepare well play well, and communicate with our supporters. "

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 Monaco 21 +43 48
2 Nice 21 +21 46
3 PSG 21 +26 45
4 Olympique Lyonnais 20 +16 37
5 Guingamp 21 +4 31
6 Saint-Étienne 21 +3 30
7 Olympique Mars… 21 -2 30
8 Rennes 21 -4 29
9 Bordeaux 21 -5 29
10 Toulouse 21 -1 26
11 Nantes 21 -14 25
12 Nancy 20 -7 24
13 Montpellier 21 -5 23
14 Lille 21 -7 23
15 Dijon 21 -3 21
16 Bastia 21 -7 21
17 Caen 20 -12 21
18 Metz 20 -16 21
19 Angers SCO 21 -10 20
20 Lorient 21 -20 18

