Mourinho: Man United have a 35 per cent chance to win EFL Cup

Jose Mourinho is concerned about fixture congestion and feels Manchester United have just a 35 per cent chance to win the EFL Cup ahead of their clash with Hull City.

United take a 2-0 advantage into Thursday's semi-final second leg at the KCOM Stadium, while Liverpool trail Southampton 1-0 in the other last-four tie.

But Mourinho is not getting carried away about his side's chances of lifting the trophy at Wembley next month, with the worries about a fixture pile-up playing a part in his caution.

"I really don't know [how many trophies we can win]," he said at his pre-match media conference.

"I know it is going to be hard if we go step by step. If – and it is if - we beat Hull and play the final then we don't play against Manchester City [on February 26].

"I'm sure for the Manchester City match they would choose an amazing moment to make us play against them, one that is difficult for us.

"Then there is the Europa League – a non-stop competition. In the Champions league the last 16 is played over four fixture dates for two matches. But in the Europa League we play last 32, then last 16.

"If we progress it is going to be really difficult but let's see what happens. In this moment we have 35 per cent chance to win the League Cup which is the first competition in which the champion is decided.

"It is nice to win the competition but I don't think it is crucial to do well after that. We go competition by competition, match after match.

"We have a semi-final then an important game in the FA Cup. If you lose you are out, if you draw you go to another match at Wigan that we don't need. It's going to be really difficult.

"I have a board with all the matches and possible matches in my office wall and when I look at it the image is quite complicated.

"We know there are teams with a wonderful life – but one we don't want – they play at the weekend, have two days off, everybody rests, enjoys and comes back fresh. Then they have three to five days to prepare for the next match."