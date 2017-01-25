Klopp: World-class Coutinho can fulfil his dreams at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has backed Philippe Coutinho to achieve his career ambitions at Liverpool after he agreed to a new long-term contract.

The club announced on Wednesday that the 24-year-old has committed to fresh terms that will come into effect in July and will reportedly see him become their highest earner on £150,000 a week.

Coutinho has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent months as a result of his exceptional form in his four years at Anfield, with former Brazil international Rivaldo tipping him as a shrewd signing to link up with compatriot and close friend Neymar.

But manager Klopp believes Coutinho has demonstrated his commitment to Liverpool's project by pledging his future to the club.

"This is wonderful news and I know everyone associated with LFC will be delighted when hearing this," he told the club's official website.

"I think everyone knows what a great footballer Phil is, that is not in question – but not everyone sees what an incredibly positive character he is and what a big influence he is on the dressing room.

"I knew of Phil before I came to Liverpool and I was well aware of what a talent he was, but since arriving here I have not only witnessed his ability up close, but also his ever-continuing development. He is truly world-class – in that very top bracket.

It’s the news you’ve been waiting for…



@Phil_Coutinho has signed a new deal with the club!



Read more: https://t.co/SC3OdLiGre pic.twitter.com/QjxLG3zj03 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 25, 2017

"The fact he wants to stay here and be part of what we are looking to build and develop shows his personal commitment is to make himself better and be an integral part of something that is very special.

"We have total belief in our project, but when a player of Phil's calibre and status commits for this length of time it shows that our faith is shared throughout the game. He knows he can fulfil his dreams and ambitions here at Liverpool. This is a big statement.

"I look forward to seeing Phil create many more great memories and moments for this club."

Coutinho himself suggested that the opportunity to continue working with Klopp was a major factor behind his decision to sign a new deal.

"Jurgen is a great manager," said the former Inter playmaker. "We all can see how much he has changed here since he arrived – and how much he will change in future. He is a winner.

"It's not only me, but every other player feels honoured to play at this great club for this great manager. This feeling has a very positive influence on us as players."