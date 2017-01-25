Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala and Pjanic on target as holders get revenge

Juventus gained revenge on 10-man AC Milan for their Serie A and Supercoppa Italiana defeats, progressing to the last four of the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 victory in a repeat of last season's final
Milan have proved tricky opposition for Juve this season and followed up the 1-0 league win at San Siro in October with a penalty shoot-out triumph in the Supercoppa in December.
But holders Juve burst out of the blocks in Wednesday's contest in Turin, their excellent first-half showing proving enough to set up an enticing semi-final with Napoli despite a spirited showing from a Milan side forced to play the final 36 minutes a man down.
Paulo Dybala gave Juve a 10th-minute lead with a close-range volley before Miralem Pjanic made it 2-0 with a fine free-kick 11 minutes later.
After a dreadful first half, Milan found their stride and pulled one back through Carlos Bacca's stunning 53rd-minute effort.
However, Manuel Locatelli was then sent off for a second bookable offence and, though both teams had chances in a hugely entertaining second half, Juve stood firm to keep their bid for a third straight league and cup double alive.
Neither goalkeeper had really been threatened before Dybala struck, Gianluigi Donnarumma helpless to prevent him from firing Juve ahead with his eighth goal of the season.
Kwadwo Asamoah's left-wing delivery was cleverly flicked into Dybala's path and he lashed a fierce volley into the bottom-right corner.
Milan continued to be posed problems by Asamoah and the second goal came as a result of more good work from the Ghanaian.
Asamoah was clipped on the edge of the area by Juraj Kucka and Pjanic took full advantage from the resulting free-kick, curling beyond the outstretched Donnarumma in superb fashion.
Juve looked to have a third when Sami Khedira found the net on the rebound after Gonzalo Higuain had latched onto a wonderful cross-field pass from Asamoah and seen his shot saved by Donnarumma, but the assistant's flag denied the Germany midfielder.
Milan finished the first half on the front foot and halved the deficit eight minutes after the restart.
Khedira robbed Andrea Bertolacci following Kucka's knock down, but his clearance only went as far as Bacca, who met the ball with a magnificent hooked volley that left Neto with no chance.
But Milan's task of completing the comeback was made more difficult moments later when Locatelli was shown a second yellow for a rash sliding challenge on Dybala.
Mario Mandzukic then twice wasted excellent chances to restore Juve's two-goal advantage, heading narrowly wide on both occasions.
Milan still posed a threat despite their numerical disadvantage and Neto had to parry strongly to prevent Kucka from levelling matters with a driven free-kick.
Gerard Deulofeu was brought on for his debut 10 minutes from time and, after Donnarumma had done well to keep out a Pjanic volley, the on-loan Everton man spurned a great chance to level when he got in behind the Juve defence only to produce a tame effort that Neto easily saved.
Milan were unable to threaten any further and, while Juve's domestic domination continues at pace, Vincenzo Montella's men will have to focus fully on their quest to bridge the seven-point gap to third-placed Napoli in Serie A and Champions League qualification.
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2 (4-3 agg): Zidane´s men crash out of Copa
|Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 (0-2 agg): Long sends Klopp´s men packing
|Monaco 1 Nancy 0: Falcao books cup final against PSG
|Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala and Pjanic on target as holders get revenge
|Evra leaves Juventus for Marseille
|Uganda 1 Mali 1: Giresse´s men crash out of AFCON
|Egypt 1 Ghana 0: Gyan injury compounds Black Stars´ loss
|PSG complete Guedes deal
|Eibar 2 Atletico Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Simeone´s men book Copa semi amid thrilling finale
|Ancelotti unconcerned about Muller form
|Tuchel laughs off Borussia Dortmund power struggle claims after Isak move
|Reported Chelsea target Lopez focused on Espanyol
|Zidane main man responsible for Real Madrid´s success - Ronaldo
|´Forgotten man´ Delph wants to stay at Man City
|Tuanzebe closing in on Manchester United debut
|Sensational Rooney won´t be fully appreciated until he retires - Carrick
|Bastia fan banned in relation to alleged Balotelli abuse
|Euro 2016 provides €1.2bn boost to French economy
|Schalke set to sign Caligiuri from Wolfsburg
|Zarate arrives to reinforce Watford
|Ferguson involved very little, reveals Mourinho
|Mourinho´s new look has Old Trafford buzzing
|´They need help´ - Luis Enrique defends officials
|Messi´s evolution is that of a total footballer, says Luis Enrique
|Mourinho: Man United have a 35 per cent chance to win EFL Cup
|Man United celebrate ´plain awesome´ Mata with Twitter tribute
|Cole: Hazard will be Chelsea´s greatest
|Silva wants performances for Mason and eyes Bailey deal
|´They even compare our sons´ - Ronaldo shrugs off Messi rivalry
|Lewandowski: Barcelona, Real Madrid no step up for me
|Ronaldo scoops yet another award for 2016 exploits
|Klopp: World-class Coutinho can fulfil his dreams at Liverpool
|Coutinho signs new Liverpool contract
|Livermore feared the worst after Mason injury
|Giovinco happy in Toronto despite ´huge offer´ from China
|Guedes arrives in Paris ahead of PSG switch
|Ballack hails Conte and Costa as Chelsea soar
|Valkanis appointed City coach until season´s end
|Kane: It would be stupid to leave Tottenham
|Bayern make good on sausage promise
|PSG have shown improvement - Emery revels in Coupe de la Ligue win
|Di Maria welcomes Draxler competition
|Is Zlatan next? Cavani equals Pauleta´s PSG scoring record
|Mourinho has ´got to grips´ with United - Ferguson
|Uganda v Mali: A lot at stake for Mali in shot-shy showdown
|Napoli 1 Fiorentina 0: Callejon heads Partenopei into semi-finals
|Bordeaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Cavani, Di Maria secure final berth
|Watzke: Dortmund would consider €80m for Aubameyang
|Togo 1 DR Congo 3: Kabananga´s goal streak continues as Ibenge´s men top group
|Morocco 1 Ivory Coast 0: Alioui stunner sends holders crashing out
|Romeu earns Southampton extension as Puel targets away goal
|Sunderland striker Anichebe out for up to 10 weeks
|Elneny wants to be an Arsenal legend ´like Thierry Henry´
|Corini leaves Palermo as Ballardini is tipped for fourth return
|Hernandez leaves Leicester for Malaga
|Lukas PodGOALski...Gala forward nets five amid J-League links
|CAS rejects Serbian appeal against Kosovo UEFA membership
|Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms
|Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms
|Shearer´s Toon Army ´trump´ the POTUS
|Rooney´s record may stand forever - Ferguson
|Carrick expects full-strength United as Wembley return beckons
|They insulted his mother and then there were monkey noises - Cyprien on Bastia Balotelli abuse
|No Chelsea regrets for Sampaoli as Sevilla mount title challenge
|Egypt v Ghana: Cuper backs Elneny to deliver in crucial Group D clash
|James adds to Zidane´s injury woes at Madrid
|Zidane wants fans behind Madrid after latest Ronaldo whistles
|Mason ´continues to make excellent progress´
|Allegri slams ´stupidity´ surrounding Buffon referee hug
|Niang in talks over AC Milan exit, confirms Montella
|Sunderland sign Lescott
|China-bound Ramos completes loan switch to Granada
|Rahman to miss ´several months´
|Leekens quits after Algeria´s AFCON exit
|Jese has firm Premier League offer, claims Las Palmas president
|´I´m blessed with golden genes´ - Adebayor insists he is ready for new Premier League chance
|Messi renewal progressing ´very, very well´ - Robert
|Neuer expects Clement success at Swansea
|Klopp calls for Liverpool enjoyment
|Mustafi talks up Arsenal belief
|Van Basten still against offside, slams ´nonsense in the media´
|Rakitic dreaming of career-long Barcelona stay
|Toure inspired by Ibrahimovic as he explains Chinese Super League snub
|Kasperczak committed to attacking approach as Tunisia reach AFCON quarters
|Slimani wants Algeria youngsters to learn from AFCON humiliation
|Senegal 2 Algeria 2: Slimani at the double as Desert Warriors bow out
|Zimbabwe 2 Tunisia 4: First-half glut seals progression
|Adrian: I always wanted to return to Villarreal
|Togo v DR Congo: Agassa could miss crucial game after vandals hit home
|Extended Southampton stay on the cards for Sims
|Bayern hoping for speedy Vidal return
|Hull sign Markovic on loan from Liverpool
|Wenger charged with misconduct by FA
|Deulofeu joins AC Milan - and this time the deal is definitely done!
|Henderson still playing through pain, reveals Klopp
|Record-breaking Rooney reveals secret to longevity
|No ulterior motive behind Van Dijk captaincy call - Puel
|Carroll ignoring want-away Payet
|Gerrard´s managerial ambitions ´wonderful news for Liverpool´ - Klopp
|PSG interested in Guedes, confirms Emery
|Barca lose Busquets to sprained ankle
|Pulisic commits to Dortmund until 2020
|Mason speaking after suffering fractured skull
|Aubameyang blames poor preparation for Gabon AFCON exit
|David Beckham returns to PSG
|Morocco v Ivory Coast: Holders must beat old boss Renard as group reaches thrilling conclusion
|Djilobodji charged over Fletcher incident
|Cahill and Terry visit Mason in hospital
|Allardyce onto second-choice transfer targets
|Dortmund sign teenager Isak
|Madrid confirm Modric and Marcelo injury blows
|Vidal fears longer lay-off, targets return against Arsenal
|Yaya Toure: Sterling should have dived!
|Turan wants to see out Barcelona contract despite China talk
|Impassioned Ibrahimovic attacks Rooney´s critics
|´He has to lose weight´ – Mihajlovic angry after dropping Maxi Lopez
|Lack of Liverpool signings frustrates Klopp
|Suarez: Busquets difficult to replace for Barca
|Depay impresses Lyon after debut
|CSL? Rooney committed to United
|Denis Suarez wants more goals after opening Barca account
|Simeone bemoans inconsistency but says Atletico are improving
|Mourinho won´t stand in the way of Rooney and CSL
|Dzeko on target as Roma stay on Juve´s tail
|Rakitic ready to cover for injured Busquets
|Bale and Kane wish Mason well after serious injury
|Busquets injury less severe than feared - Luis Enrique