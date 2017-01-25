Is Zlatan next? Cavani equals Pauleta´s PSG scoring record

Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani continues to benefit from the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and could have the Swede's club scoring record in his sights after moving second on the all-time list.

Cavani netted twice as PSG brushed aside Bordeaux 4-1 away from home in the semi-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue on Tuesday.

His strikes at Stade Matmut Atlantique saw him draw level on 109 goals with club great Pauleta, who lit up the Parc de Princes from 2003 to 2008.

109 - @ECavaniOfficial has now equalled Pedro Miguel Pauleta scoring his 109th goal with Paris in all comps. Legend. pic.twitter.com/3gcnPTqPD2 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 24, 2017

Cavani has some way to go if he is to catch Ibrahimovic, who has 156 PSG strikes to his name.

But at 29, the Uruguay international has plenty of time left to try and depose the incumbent, as he continues to plunder the goals in the absence of the veteran forward, who joined Manchester United in July following the expiry of his contract at the Ligue 1 champions.