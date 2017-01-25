Giovinco happy in Toronto despite ´huge offer´ from China

Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco insisted he is happy in MLS, despite reported interest from the Chinese Super League.

Giovinco's agent Andrea D'Amico on Tuesday claimed that the 2015 MLS MVP had a "huge offer" from China.

But the former Juventus forward, however, told reporters he likes it in Toronto after helping the club to the MLS Cup final.

"When I was back in Italy my friends ask me about MLS," Giovinco said on Tuesday.

"I say I am happy, I like it here."

Earlier in the day, D'Amico talked up interest in his client from the CSL, where Oscar and Carlos Tevez now call home.

"He received a huge offer from China," D'Amico was quoted as telling Sky Sport Italia.

"We need to analyse the situation. But it won't be easy to make Toronto let him go.

"We received an important offer from China and we'll talk to Toronto to decide, along with Sebastian, what to do."