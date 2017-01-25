Di Maria welcomes Draxler competition

Angel Di Maria says he is not worried about losing his Paris Saint-Germain place to expensive new recruit Julian Draxler.

Draxler arrived at Parc des Princes from Wolfsburg this month for a sizeable fee, with the Germany international set to provide yet more competition for attacking places at the star-studded Ligue 1 champions.

Di Maria, though, knows any decision about his playing time will ultimately rest with boss Unai Emery.

"On the pitch, I do my best for the coach to choose the best player," the Argentina international told Canal Plus.

"It depends on the coach and I do the best I can."

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United man started and scored twice in a 4-1 Coupe de la Ligue semi-final win over Bordeaux on Tuesday, vindicating Emery's decision to recall him to the starting XI after finding himself benched in favour of Draxler last time out.

"I'm happy to have scored both goals," he said. "We're going to the final and it's important for us."