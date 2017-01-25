Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2 (4-3 agg): Zidane´s men crash out of Copa

A trademark Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick and a late Lucas Vazquez header proved to be in vain as Real Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey in a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo, losing 4-3 on aggregate.
Celta had stunned Madrid by winning 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in last week's quarter-final first leg - a result that formed part of a three-game winless run for Zinedine Zidane's LaLiga leaders.
Saturday's league victory over Malaga looked to have put Madrid back on track, despite the addition of Marcelo and Luka Modric to an injury list that already features Gareth Bale and Pepe.
Madrid remained the more fancied to go through despite the first-leg result, but fell further behind late in the first half when Danilo put through his own net - not that he knew much about it.
Ronaldo powered in a free-kick after 62 minutes as Madrid sought to claw back the deficit but Daniel Wass, having played a key role in Celta's opener, placed a shot beyond Kiko Casilla with five minutes left to re-establish the cushion.
Vazquez headed home in the 90th minute to give Madrid some hope but the visitors were unable to deny Celta a second successive appearance in the Copa semi-finals, leaving the men from the capital to focus on their LaLiga and Champions League campaigns.
Celta came into this match with something to defend, and defend they did in the early stages as Madrid set about wiping out the hosts' first-leg advantage.
The home side were happy to sit deep, soak up the pressure and wait for opportunities to hit Madrid on the break, although their tactics almost backfired when Ronaldo hit the woodwork after 26 minutes.
Isco's cross from the right was perfect for the Portugal captain, who would have headed Madrid in front on the night had it not been for the lightning-quick reactions of Sergio Alvarez, who palmed the powerful effort onto his crossbar.
That near miss appeared to spark Celta into life and they should have done better when a poor Casemiro clearance presented them with a glorious opportunity to stretch their aggregate lead.
The ball fell to Iago Aspas 18 yards out but he made the wrong decision in attempting, and failing, to square for John Guidetti and the move broke down.
Celta's new attacking approach did, however, pay off a minute from the break.
Finding yet more space in the Madrid defence, Wass succeeded where Aspas had earlier failed by finding Guidetti with a squared pass.
The Swedish forward's shot hit Casilla's leg before rebounding into the net off an unsuspecting Danilo.
Madrid were desperate for a goal but they struggled to carve out any clear-cut opportunities until Ronaldo ominously stood over a free-kick some 20 yards out.
The club's record goalscorer arrowed an effort down the left-hand side of the Celta wall and beyond Alvarez, who may question the positioning of his defensive line.
Madrid had their tails up and Sergio Ramos nodded just wide from a Toni Kroos free-kick, before another Ronaldo set-piece crept just outside the right-hand upright.
Wass looked to have put the result beyond doubt when an intricate passing move eventually saw the ball pop out to him on the edge of the penalty area, picking his spot and placing a shot beyond Casilla.
Substitute Vazquez made it 2-2 on the night with a 90th-minute header, but Madrid were beaten by the clock in their desperate bid for a crucial third goal.
Key Opta stats:
- Cristiano Ronaldo is the only La Liga player to have scored a direct free-kick in three different competitions this season (only clubs).
- Celta have knocked out Real Madrid in Spanish Cup for the second time ever, first since 1941, 76 years ago.
- Only against Atletico Madrid (six) Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more Copa del Rey goals than against Celta (five).
- Eduardo Berizzo is the only manager to have won a competitive game against Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone.
|Allegri disappointed with Juve´s second-half showing
|Zidane: We could have won it with more time
|Klopp fumes at missed handball as Liverpool miss out on Wembley
|´When he does not score you are down to 10 men´ - Carragher blasts Liverpool striker Sturridge
|Celtic equal 50-year-old club record with St Johnstone win
|Saints go to Wembley to win not just participate - Puel
|Milan will learn positive lessons from Coppa exit - Montella
|Simeone happy with squad rotation in ´intense´ Eibar contest
|Celta Vigo 2 Real Madrid 2 (4-3 agg): Zidane´s men crash out of Copa
|Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 (0-2 agg): Long sends Klopp´s men packing
|Monaco 1 Nancy 0: Falcao books cup final against PSG
|Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala and Pjanic on target as holders get revenge
|Evra leaves Juventus for Marseille
|Egypt 1 Ghana 0: Gyan injury compounds Black Stars´ loss
|Uganda 1 Mali 1: Giresse´s men crash out of AFCON
|PSG complete Guedes deal
|Eibar 2 Atletico Madrid 2 (2-5 agg): Simeone´s men book Copa semi amid thrilling finale
|Ancelotti unconcerned about Muller form
|Tuchel laughs off Borussia Dortmund power struggle claims after Isak move
|Reported Chelsea target Lopez focused on Espanyol
|Zidane main man responsible for Real Madrid´s success - Ronaldo
|´Forgotten man´ Delph wants to stay at Man City
|Tuanzebe closing in on Manchester United debut
|Sensational Rooney won´t be fully appreciated until he retires - Carrick
|Bastia fan banned in relation to alleged Balotelli abuse
|Euro 2016 provides €1.2bn boost to French economy
|Schalke set to sign Caligiuri from Wolfsburg
|Zarate arrives to reinforce Watford
|Ferguson involved very little, reveals Mourinho
|Mourinho´s new look has Old Trafford buzzing
|´They need help´ - Luis Enrique defends officials
|Messi´s evolution is that of a total footballer, says Luis Enrique
|Mourinho: Man United have a 35 per cent chance to win EFL Cup
|Man United celebrate ´plain awesome´ Mata with Twitter tribute
|Cole: Hazard will be Chelsea´s greatest
|Silva wants performances for Mason and eyes Bailey deal
|´They even compare our sons´ - Ronaldo shrugs off Messi rivalry
|Lewandowski: Barcelona, Real Madrid no step up for me
|Ronaldo scoops yet another award for 2016 exploits
|Klopp: World-class Coutinho can fulfil his dreams at Liverpool
|Coutinho signs new Liverpool contract
|Livermore feared the worst after Mason injury
|Giovinco happy in Toronto despite ´huge offer´ from China
|Guedes arrives in Paris ahead of PSG switch
|Ballack hails Conte and Costa as Chelsea soar
|Valkanis appointed City coach until season´s end
|Kane: It would be stupid to leave Tottenham
|Bayern make good on sausage promise
|PSG have shown improvement - Emery revels in Coupe de la Ligue win
|Di Maria welcomes Draxler competition
|Is Zlatan next? Cavani equals Pauleta´s PSG scoring record
|Mourinho has ´got to grips´ with United - Ferguson
|Uganda v Mali: A lot at stake for Mali in shot-shy showdown
|Napoli 1 Fiorentina 0: Callejon heads Partenopei into semi-finals
|Bordeaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Cavani, Di Maria secure final berth
|Watzke: Dortmund would consider €80m for Aubameyang
|Togo 1 DR Congo 3: Kabananga´s goal streak continues as Ibenge´s men top group
|Morocco 1 Ivory Coast 0: Alioui stunner sends holders crashing out
|Romeu earns Southampton extension as Puel targets away goal
|Sunderland striker Anichebe out for up to 10 weeks
|Elneny wants to be an Arsenal legend ´like Thierry Henry´
|Corini leaves Palermo as Ballardini is tipped for fourth return
|Hernandez leaves Leicester for Malaga
|Lukas PodGOALski...Gala forward nets five amid J-League links
|CAS rejects Serbian appeal against Kosovo UEFA membership
|Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms
|Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms
|Shearer´s Toon Army ´trump´ the POTUS
|Rooney´s record may stand forever - Ferguson
|Carrick expects full-strength United as Wembley return beckons
|They insulted his mother and then there were monkey noises - Cyprien on Bastia Balotelli abuse
|No Chelsea regrets for Sampaoli as Sevilla mount title challenge
|Egypt v Ghana: Cuper backs Elneny to deliver in crucial Group D clash
|James adds to Zidane´s injury woes at Madrid
|Zidane wants fans behind Madrid after latest Ronaldo whistles
|Mason ´continues to make excellent progress´
|Allegri slams ´stupidity´ surrounding Buffon referee hug
|Niang in talks over AC Milan exit, confirms Montella
|Sunderland sign Lescott
|China-bound Ramos completes loan switch to Granada
|Rahman to miss ´several months´
|Leekens quits after Algeria´s AFCON exit
|Jese has firm Premier League offer, claims Las Palmas president
|´I´m blessed with golden genes´ - Adebayor insists he is ready for new Premier League chance
|Messi renewal progressing ´very, very well´ - Robert
|Neuer expects Clement success at Swansea
|Klopp calls for Liverpool enjoyment
|Mustafi talks up Arsenal belief
|Van Basten still against offside, slams ´nonsense in the media´
|Rakitic dreaming of career-long Barcelona stay
|Toure inspired by Ibrahimovic as he explains Chinese Super League snub