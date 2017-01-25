Evra leaves Juventus for Marseille

Marseille have completed the signing of Patrice Evra from Juventus, the Ligue 1 club have confirmed.

The 35-year-old has agreed an 18-month contract at the Stade Velodrome, with Marseille not disclosing the fee.

Evra had been linked with former club Manchester United as well as Valencia and Crystal Palace in recent weeks, but has opted to return to the French top flight.

The left-back started his professional career at Italian minnows Marsala after coming through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain and also had spells with Monza, Nice, Monaco and United before eventually joining Juventus in 2014.

He won two Serie A titles with the Turin giants, but had set his sights on a move elsewhere after losing his starting berth this campaign.

Marseille have already secured the services of Morgan Sanson from Montpellier this month and remain hopeful of luring Dimitri Payet back from West Ham.