Bayern make good on sausage promise

German champions Bayern Munich not only deliver on the field, they deliver off it.
Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge delivered on his promise to Ingolstadt, personally delivering sausages to their Bundesliga rivals on Tuesday.
Rummenigge promised a "truck load of Weisswurst" for Ingolstadt after condemned RB Leipzig to their first defeat of the season in round 14 last month.
The result enabled Bayern to return to the summit and Rummenigge stayed true to his word as he visited Ingolstadt's offices.
Thanks for the promised sausages, @FCBayernEN #wordkept #Schanzer #FCIRBL pic.twitter.com/M4eeAU8olE— FC Ingolstadt 04_EN (@Schanzer_EN) January 24, 2017
#FCBayern deliver on Weißwurst promise! https://t.co/YbZPg0FGQy @Schanzer_EN pic.twitter.com/jWt3j5HKOq— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 24, 2017
Ingolstadt are not the only team who could benefit from Bayern's sausage promise, with the Bavarians offering up more feasts if their rivals beat Leipzig this season.
This is what awaits anyone who beats RB Leipzig this season... #SausagePromises pic.twitter.com/KltSlU7TCQ— FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) January 24, 2017
Bayern are three points clear atop the table after 17 games as they prepare to face Werder Bremen on Saturday.
