Bastia fan banned in relation to alleged Balotelli abuse

Bastia have issued a stadium ban to a supporter in relation to alleged racist abuse towards Nice striker Mario Balotelli in Friday's 1-1 draw between the teams at the Stade Armand Cesari.

Balotelli claimed after the game that a section of the home supporters targeted him with "monkey noises" and called the experience "horrible".

The French Professional Football League (LFP) has since said it will investigate the incidents.

Nice praised the squad and Balotelli in particular for not responding to "provocations" from the terraces after their team bus was stoned pre-match.

In a statement, Bastia had previously said the club had not "been informed either by the referees, the delegates, or by any member of OGC Nice of any incident of this type" after the match.

But, in response to the claims, Bastia wrote to Canal + and beIN Sports to request footage from the match.

The club have now confirmed that a supporter has had his season ticket revoked and been prohibited from entering the stadium after he made himself known.