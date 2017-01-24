Uganda v Mali: A lot at stake for Mali in shot-shy showdown

Mali head coach Alan Giresse needs his side to belatedly find their scoring touch against Uganda if they are to capitalise on their slim hopes of progressing from Africa Cup of Nations Group D.
Giresse's men have a solitary point to their name having drawn 0-0 with Egypt before going down 1-0 to Ghana - a result that guaranteed the Black Stars their place in the quarter-finals.
"The players are disappointed, but we are not completely knocked out," the former France great told reporters. “They will be ready to raise their heads for the last game.”
To join them, Mali must beat already eliminated Uganda at Stade d'Oyem and hope Ghana do not take their foot off the gas against Egypt.
Even in that scenario the battle for second place would come down to goal difference or, in the event of Mali and Ghana both recording 1-0 wins, lots being drawn by Egypt and Mali.
The prospect of that outcome would bring about an unwelcome sense of deja vu for Mali, who were eliminated in the same manner at the 2015 tournament, with Guinea the beneficiaries on that occasion.
Uganda cruelly fell short against Egypt in their previous game, as Abdallah El Said netted a minute from time – and will look to end the tournament on a high in a match that brings together two the only sides at AFCON 2017 without a goal to their name.
Milutin Sredojevic is keen for that to change this time and takes plenty of pride in his side's efforts in Gabon.
"I want to thank my players who gave their best and made their people proud," said Uganda's Serbian coach. "We came here to play three finals, we lost to Ghana by a penalty, lost to Egypt in the last minute and our ambition is to win against Mali and return home with pride."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Uganda – Denis Onyango
Cranes goalkeeper Onyango enjoyed a stellar 2016, crowned CAF Player of the Year – Based in Africa after starring for Mamelodi Sundowns as they won the CAF Chanpions League and South African Premier Division titles. But this match could mark his international farewell. “I am thinking about retiring from international football," the 31-year-old told SuperSport. "I am yet to make up my mind fully but it is something that is on my mind.”
Mali – Mamoutou N'Diaye
Royal Antwerp midfielder N'Diaye might only have 12 Mali caps to name but the 26-year old has proved an assured presence in the holding role for Giresse's side. His pass completion rate of 93 per cent was better than any midfielder in the tournament who made more than 50 passes in the opening two group games.
KEY OPTA STATS
-This is Uganda's sixth AFCON participation. Their best performance came in 1978 when they were beaten finalists against Ghana.
- Meanwhile, this is Mali's 10th AFCON participation. Their best performance dates back to 1972, when they lost 3-2 in the final against Congo.
- Mali have faced Uganda twice before and have never lost to them (W1 D1). The sides drew 2-2 last year and there was a 5-1 victory for Mali in 1965.
- Mali are without a win in seven group stage matches in the AFCON (D5 L2) and have only managed to record one clean sheet in that time.
- Uganda come into this match having failed to score in three successive AFCON matches - their longest such run in the competition, losing all three games in that time.
|Mourinho has ´got to grips´ with United - Ferguson
|Uganda v Mali: A lot at stake for Mali in shot-shy showdown
|Napoli 1 Fiorentina 0: Callejon heads Partenopei into semi-finals
|Bordeaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Cavani, Di Maria secure final berth
|Watzke: Dortmund would consider €80m for Aubameyang
|Togo 1 DR Congo 3: Kabananga´s goal streak continues as Ibenge´s men top group
|Morocco 1 Ivory Coast 0: Alioui stunner sends holders crashing out
|Romeu earns Southampton extension as Puel targets away goal
|Sunderland striker Anichebe out for up to 10 weeks
|Elneny wants to be an Arsenal legend ´like Thierry Henry´
|Corini leaves Palermo as Ballardini is tipped for fourth return
|Hernandez leaves Leicester for Malaga
|Lukas PodGOALski...Gala forward nets five amid J-League links
|CAS rejects Serbian appeal against Kosovo UEFA membership
|Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms
|Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms
|Shearer´s Toon Army ´trump´ the POTUS
|Rooney´s record may stand forever - Ferguson
|Carrick expects full-strength United as Wembley return beckons
|They insulted his mother and then there were monkey noises - Cyprien on Bastia Balotelli abuse
|No Chelsea regrets for Sampaoli as Sevilla mount title challenge
|Egypt v Ghana: Cuper backs Elneny to deliver in crucial Group D clash
|James adds to Zidane´s injury woes at Madrid
|Zidane wants fans behind Madrid after latest Ronaldo whistles
|Mason ´continues to make excellent progress´
|Allegri slams ´stupidity´ surrounding Buffon referee hug
|Niang in talks over AC Milan exit, confirms Montella
|Sunderland sign Lescott
|China-bound Ramos completes loan switch to Granada
|Rahman to miss ´several months´
|Leekens quits after Algeria´s AFCON exit
|Jese has firm Premier League offer, claims Las Palmas president
|´I´m blessed with golden genes´ - Adebayor insists he is ready for new Premier League chance
|Messi renewal progressing ´very, very well´ - Robert
|Neuer expects Clement success at Swansea
|Klopp calls for Liverpool enjoyment
|Mustafi talks up Arsenal belief
|Van Basten still against offside, slams ´nonsense in the media´
|Rakitic dreaming of career-long Barcelona stay
|Toure inspired by Ibrahimovic as he explains Chinese Super League snub
|Kasperczak committed to attacking approach as Tunisia reach AFCON quarters
|Slimani wants Algeria youngsters to learn from AFCON humiliation
|Senegal 2 Algeria 2: Slimani at the double as Desert Warriors bow out
|Zimbabwe 2 Tunisia 4: First-half glut seals progression
|Adrian: I always wanted to return to Villarreal
|Togo v DR Congo: Agassa could miss crucial game after vandals hit home
|Extended Southampton stay on the cards for Sims
|Bayern hoping for speedy Vidal return
|Hull sign Markovic on loan from Liverpool
|Wenger charged with misconduct by FA
|Deulofeu joins AC Milan - and this time the deal is definitely done!
|Henderson still playing through pain, reveals Klopp
|Record-breaking Rooney reveals secret to longevity
|No ulterior motive behind Van Dijk captaincy call - Puel
|Carroll ignoring want-away Payet
|Gerrard´s managerial ambitions ´wonderful news for Liverpool´ - Klopp
|PSG interested in Guedes, confirms Emery
|Barca lose Busquets to sprained ankle
|Pulisic commits to Dortmund until 2020
|Mason speaking after suffering fractured skull
|Aubameyang blames poor preparation for Gabon AFCON exit
|David Beckham returns to PSG
|Morocco v Ivory Coast: Holders must beat old boss Renard as group reaches thrilling conclusion
|Djilobodji charged over Fletcher incident
|Cahill and Terry visit Mason in hospital
|Allardyce onto second-choice transfer targets
|Dortmund sign teenager Isak
|Madrid confirm Modric and Marcelo injury blows
|Vidal fears longer lay-off, targets return against Arsenal
|Yaya Toure: Sterling should have dived!
|Turan wants to see out Barcelona contract despite China talk
|Impassioned Ibrahimovic attacks Rooney´s critics
|´He has to lose weight´ – Mihajlovic angry after dropping Maxi Lopez
|Lack of Liverpool signings frustrates Klopp
|Suarez: Busquets difficult to replace for Barca
|Depay impresses Lyon after debut
|CSL? Rooney committed to United
|Denis Suarez wants more goals after opening Barca account
|Simeone bemoans inconsistency but says Atletico are improving
|Mourinho won´t stand in the way of Rooney and CSL
|Dzeko on target as Roma stay on Juve´s tail
|Rakitic ready to cover for injured Busquets
|Bale and Kane wish Mason well after serious injury
|Busquets injury less severe than feared - Luis Enrique