Thiago back in Bayern training as Arsenal showdown looms

Thiago Alcantara has resumed outside training but is yet to re-join his Bayern Munich team-mates as the midfielder continues to recover from a thigh problem
Thiago sustained the injury during the club's mid-season training camp in Qatar this month.
As a consequence, he was absent when Bayern returned to Bundesliga action with a 2-1 away win over Freiburg on Friday.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has previously said he hopes the 25-year-old midfielder, who has scored three goals from 22 appearances in all competitions this season, will be available for the first leg of Bayern's Champions League round-of-16 tie against Arsenal on February 15.
Thiago joined Bayern from Barcelona in 2013.
Good news, #FCBayern fans! @Thiago6 was back in training today as preparations got under way for #SVWFCB. #FCBayernTVNews pic.twitter.com/IankVDMa0L— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 24, 2017
