Shearer´s Toon Army ´trump´ the POTUS

The argument over who had the biggest inauguration crowd is a battle for second place, as far as Newcastle United fans are concerned.

President Trump's advisors have been ridiculed for claiming the event in Washington DC to mark the start of the new commander-in-chief's tenure was more popular than that of Barack Obama in 2009, despite strong visual evidence to the contrary.

But Newcastle's fanatical supporters showed both politicians what real adulation looks like when local boy Alan Shearer was signed from Blackburn Rovers for £15million in 1996.

And the 46-year-old television personality, who briefly managed the club after becoming both Newcastle and the Premier League's record goalscorer, is clearly a fan of the comparison, sharing the tongue-in-cheek image on social media.

Now this did make me laugh A photo posted by Alan Shearer (@ashearer9) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:43am PST

Shearer's short spell in charge at St James' Park ended in relegation to the Championship and, despite bouncing back at the first attempt, they find themselves in the second tier again this season, leaving Rafael Benitez the tough task of making the Geordies great again.