Rooney´s record may stand forever - Ferguson

Alex Ferguson does not expect Wayne Rooney to be surpassed as Manchester United's leading scorer after the club captain moved clear of Bobby Charlton on Saturday to take sole possession of the record.

Rooney equalised with a spectacular late free-kick away to Stoke City in the Premier League, bringing up his 250th strike for the Red Devils, after previously drawing level with Charlton by netting in an FA Cup third-round win at home to Reading.

Speaking to MUTV, Ferguson - the man who brought Rooney to Old Trafford from Everton in 2004 - was asked if he can imagine another player one day topping the 31-year-old's haul.

"I don't think so," the Scot said.

"I couldn't say never - never say never - but if you look at modern-day football, Manchester United are one of the few clubs who can keep players for over 10 years.

"It is more difficult than ever but we were very lucky - if you look at my time, even in [former manager] Sir Matt Busby's time, we had players who stayed for more than 10 years. Many, many players did that and Wayne is one of them.

"But, in the modern day, you see it happening less and less that players stay for that length of time. For instance, [current manager] Jose [Mourinho] mentioned young Marcus Rashford and he's got to score more than 20 goals a season for the next 10 years or so and that is difficult in itself.

"You hope it lasts and he stays here more than 10 years but there are fewer players doing that now."

The next opportunity for Rooney to add to his tally may come in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final away to Hull City on Thursday, a tie United lead 2-0 on aggregate.