Neuer expects Clement success at Swansea

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer believes Paul Clement will be a success as Swansea City head coach.

The former Bayern assistant took over at the Premier League club at the start of the year, overseeing his first win in a shock 3-2 victory at Liverpool on Saturday.

Neuer backed Clement, who is hoping to guide Swansea to safety, to be a success at the club.

"It's a shame for us that he's not here any more but of course I can understand Paul Clement's view that he wanted to accept the offer from the Premier League," the Germany international told The Set Pieces.

"We know that he was a great guy, who helped us a lot as a team.

"He took on a lot of responsibility [at Bayern], he talked a lot with the players and I think he'll be able to help Swansea."

Swansea's win at Anfield lifted them out of the bottom three and two points clear of Crystal Palace and Hull City.

Clement said avoiding relegation would be better than if he had stayed at Bayern and won the Champions League.

"Keeping Swansea up would mean more," the former Real Madrid assistant told the South Wales Evening Post.

"If I had not won the Champions League before, maybe I would think differently."