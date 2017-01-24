Jese has firm Premier League offer, claims Las Palmas president

Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has been made a firm offer by a Premier League club, according to Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez.

The 23-year-old is expected to leave Parc des Princes before the end of the transfer window, having struggled to settle since his move from Real Madrid.

Las Palmas have been interested in a deal for the player, who was born in the Canary Islands, but made it clear last month that they feared being priced out of a move.

And Ramirez has suggested that a move to England's top flight is now looking likely for Jese, who has been linked with Liverpool and Middlesbrough.

"I've been speaking with his representative and there is an English club that wants to pay everything," Ramirez was quoted as saying by Marca.

Ramirez hopes to have more luck with fellow targets Jonathan Calleri and Hernan Toledo.

Calleri has failed to start a Premier League match for West Ham this season, despite Slaven Bilic's side having suffered from injury problems in their forward line, while Toledo is yet to make a senior appearance for Fiorentina since arriving on loan from Deportivo Maldonado.

"Calleri and Hernan Toledo are two interesting players," Ramirez said. "We expected a response from West Ham to make Calleri official but we've been asked for a few days."

Las Palmas, who are only four points off LaLiga's top seven after a strong first half of the season, have also been linked with former Barcelona youngster Alen Halilovic.

Reports in Croatia on Tuesday have claimed that the 20-year-old is close to completing a €5million transfer back to Spain's top flight.