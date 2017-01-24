Elneny wants to be an Arsenal legend ´like Thierry Henry´

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny hopes to follow Thierry Henry in becoming a Gunners great.
The midfielder, on duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, moved to Emirates Stadium from Basel in January 2016.
And, while he has impressed at times during his first 12 months in north London, competition for places in Arsene Wenger's starting XI is tough.
Nevertheless, the 24-year-old has set himself a lofty target.
"I want to be a legend at this club," he told the Daily Mail.
"Like Thierry Henry. I mean, obviously not exactly like him. I have my own personality, my own character. I want to be different to anyone that's gone before.
"But since I got here, I've always had that in mind. I wanted to become an Arsenal legend."
Egypt face Ghana in Group D at the AFCON on Wednesday, while Arsenal - without both Elneny and the suspended Granit Xhaka - are away to Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
