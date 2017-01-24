Bordeaux 1 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Cavani, Di Maria secure final berth

Goals from Angel Di Maria and Edinson Cavani saw Paris Saint-Germain ease to a 4-1 win over Bordeaux and reach the final of the Coupe de la Ligue.
Holders PSG, aiming for their fourth successive victory in the competition, opened the scoring through Di Maria's stunning free-kick at Stade Matmut-Atlantique on Tuesday, before Diego Rolan equalised for the hosts.
Unai Emery's men were undeterred, though, Cavani netting twice after the break to wrest back control of the contest - moving level with Pauleta as the second most prolific goalscorer in PSG's history by taking his tally to 109.
Di Maria added gloss to the scoreline late on, with Monaco or Nancy, set to play on Wednesday, awaiting in the decider.
109 - @ECavaniOfficial has now equalled Pedro Miguel Pauleta scoring his 109th goal with Paris in all comps. Legend. pic.twitter.com/3gcnPTqPD2— OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 24, 2017
Having already sent a warning shot wide of the Bordeaux goal, Lucas Moura was involved again in the build-up to the opening goal, a driving run drawing a foul from Gregory Sertic in a central position outside the Bordeaux area in the 16th minute.
Di Maria stepped up and curled home a vicious free-kick, which cannoned in after clipping the underside of the crossbar.
Blaise Matuidi should have made it 2-0 when Marco Verratti played him in one-on-one in the 28th minute, only for the France midfielder to shoot tamely at Jerome Prior, while Cavani also miscued following good work from Lucas down the right.
And the visitors were soon punished for those missed opportunities, with a little help from the referee and his assistant. Malcom's ball over the top of the defence found Francois Kamano in an offside position on the left side of the area, but no flag was forthcoming.
His pass clipped the arm of Thiago Silva, who could have seen a penalty awarded against him, but Rolan was the beneficiary, slotting home from close range with goalkeeper Kevin Trapp helpless.
PSG restored their lead in emphatic fashion on the hour mark, when Lucas found Cavani in space on the edge of the Bordeaux box. The Uruguay forward had plenty of room to advance on goal and smash a fierce drive beyond Prior.
And the former Napoli man made certain of the victory with his second and PSG's third in the 74th minute, hooking home after Thiago Silva headed a Lucas corner back across goal.
Di Maria completed his brace by gathering a loose ball on the edge of the area and beating Prior from range for the second time in the match with nine minutes to go as PSG cruised into the Stade de Lyon showpiece in April.
