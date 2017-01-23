Yaya Toure: Sterling should have dived!

Yaya Toure believes his Manchester City team-mate Raheem Sterling should have dived to ensure he was awarded a penalty against Tottenham.

Saturday's thrilling 2-2 draw turned on the controversial moment, with Pep Guardiola fuming City did not receive a spot kick when Sterling was shoved by Kyle Walker with the score at 2-1.

Spurs then rubbed salt into City's wounds as Son Heung-min netted Tottenham's second moments later, securing a share of the spoils.

Walker admitted pushing the winger after the match, and Toure feels England international Sterling should have gone to ground to secure a penalty, even if it is hard to criticise him for not doing so.

"If you have a bit of experience like me, you would maybe dive in that situation and that is maybe what you have to do," Toure told reporters.

"He is too honest. He wants to be proper in these sort of games. If the lad is like that, you can't tell him he is wrong, if that is what he tries to do.

"But when you see it, he can't miss from there, he was so close and after that Walker pushes him in the back.

"Raz [Sterling] is always in front and the guy's pulled him, kicked him. It is unfair sometimes."

Toure found referee Andre Marriner's mistake tough to take and thinks officials need more help after what he feels was a costly blunder.

"If he looks again, the ref will see something was very wrong," said the midfielder.

"If he looks at the highlights he is also going to feel something is unfair. We all do wrongs in life but this is difficult to take. It is two points going away.

"For me, if video can be involved in football it is going to be brilliant.

"Something has to be done. When you see the highlights on the game, I think you will see it was harsh.

"Tottenham are a fantastic team but we deserved three points. I will go home and watch the highlights and I will probably be angry to lose two points like that."