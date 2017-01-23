Related

Wenger charged with misconduct by FA

23 January 2017 17:21

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been hit with a charge of misconduct following his confrontation with the fourth official in the tunnel during Sunday's game with Burnley.

Wenger was sent to the stands in stoppage time of Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League win at Emirates Stadium, having complained to referee Jon Moss, who awarded the visitors a 93rd-minute penalty, which Andre Gray converted to equalise.

A heated exchange with fourth official Anthony Taylor followed before Wenger moved to stand in the tunnel.

The Frenchman then appeared to push Taylor as the official tried to usher him away, with stewards forced to intervene.

Alexis Sanchez rescued all three points for Arsenal with a 98th-minute spot-kick but Wenger now faces disciplinary action for his behaviour.

A Football Association statement read: "It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he [Wenger] used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official.

"It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct."

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 22 +32 55
2 Arsenal 22 +27 47
3 Tottenham Hotspur 22 +29 46
4 Liverpool 22 +24 45
5 Manchester City 22 +15 43

