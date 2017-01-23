Suarez: Busquets difficult to replace for Barca

Luis Suarez said Barcelona will feel the absence of Sergio Busquets, comparing the midfielder's importance to Andres Iniesta.

Barcelona routed Eibar 4-0 in LaLiga on Sunday but the win was overshadowed by an ankle injury to midfield general Busquets.

Busquets was forced to leave the field in the 10th minute following a rash tackle from Gonzalo Escalante, with the Spain international suffering a sprained external lateral ligament in his right ankle.

Inspirational midfielder Iniesta missed the trip to Eibar with a calf injury and Suarez lamented the fresh blow of Busquets.

"We know that Sergio is a very important team-mate and that he also helps us a lot to control the ball," said the Uruguay international.

"He is a big loss in the same way Iniesta is.

"They are very difficult to replace but nevertheless we have enough players in order to keep moving forward."

Barca responded well to Busquets' injury as his replacement Denis Suarez scored his first goal for the club.

From then, familiar sources Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar sealed the points for the Spanish champions.

"The important thing is that we can help the team, I am happy to have helped tonight and obviously I'm happy to score too," added Luis Suarez.

Barca are third in the standings, two points behind bitter rivals and leaders Real Madrid, who have a match in hand.