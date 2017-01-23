Lack of Liverpool signings frustrates Klopp

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool do want to sign players this month but concedes they are unlikely to succeed.

The frustrated Liverpool boss would love to bolster his squad to improve their chances of winning the Premier League, with the Reds having dropped to fourth in the table after Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Swansea City.

But Klopp does not think players who are good enough to improve his side are available in January - even if attractive cash offers are made - meaning the window is set to close without a single addition.

"I understand it is absolutely normal for people ask whether we should have brought players in," Klopp told reporters.

"It is not that we don't want to bring players in – we do.

"The situation is yes, on the one side it is pretty simple, but on the other hand it is pretty difficult.

"The thing is, the players we want because we think they help us, the clubs don't sell. It is not about money in this situation, it is the [January] transfer window.

"Clubs are saying, 'No we have half a year to go. We cannot find another player like this. We prefer to take money in the summer than a few pounds more in [January]’.

"If the right decision is not possible in signing the right player, then you cannot make the wrong transfer.

"It is not as if there are 20 players out there who could make this team stronger, who are running around and are available.

"That is why I say we know the situation, we are prepared to move, but for the right player.

"We are not the only side who can decide the outcome of that though, eh? The selling club makes the decision too."

Liverpool are preparing for Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final, second leg tie at Anfield against Southampton, who they trail 1-0 on aggregate.