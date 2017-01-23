Djilobodji charged over Fletcher incident

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji has been charged for alleged violent conduct by the Football Association (FA) following an incident involving West Brom's Darren Fletcher.

Djilobodji appeared to strike midfielder Fletcher in the face as they jockeyed for position at a free-kick.

His actions were not seen by the match officials but were caught on video, and the centre-back now faces possible retrospective action, with a panel of three former officials to review the footage.

The 28-year-old has until 6pm (GMT) on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

An FA statement read: "Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence.

"For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous."

Sunderland's 2-0 defeat at The Hawthorns on Saturday left them at the foot of the Premier League table, three points adrift of safety.

Djilobodji has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season but has struggled for form as part of a Sunderland defence that has conceded 42 goals in the league this season.

The Wearsiders are already short at the back, with Lamine Kone at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast. Free agent Joleon Lescott has been training with the club in a bid to secure a short-term deal, while Sunderland have also been linked with Everton's Phil Jagielka.