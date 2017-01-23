Depay impresses Lyon after debut

He has only been at Lyon for a week but head coach Bruno Genesio is impressed with what he has seen from recruit Memphis Depay following the Dutchman's debut.

Depay made his Ligue 1 bow in Lyon's 3-1 win over Marseille on Sunday after arriving from Premier League giants Manchester United.

The 22-year-old forward came off the bench with 11 minutes remaining at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, replacing goalscorer Mathieu Valbuena.

"He showed that he could integrate into the game philosophy," Genesio told OLTV.

"I've already seen a technical relationship with the other players and I liked his defensive work.

"He lacks the rhythm of matches but he is physically well. He has so much desire. This is an additional asset and variety for our team."