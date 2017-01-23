Related

Denis Suarez wants more goals after opening Barca account

23 January 2017 04:46

Denis Suarez does not want to rest on his laurels after scoring his first goal for Spanish champions Barcelona.

Barcelona defeated Eibar 4-0 in LaLiga on Sunday, with Denis Suarez on target following an injury to Sergio Busquets.

After replacing the injured Spain international midfielder, Denis Suarez opened his account with a superb strike into the bottom-left corner from 20 yards.

And the 23-year-old Spaniard wants more, saying: "I hope I can score more goals and get more minutes.

"I am satisfied with my first goal for Barca because I had been waiting a long time."

Denis Suarez was the beneficiary of Busquets' injury after just 10 minutes.

Busquets suffered ankle ligament damage following a rash tackle from Gonzalo Escalante.

"We hope that Sergio is ok, he is a very important player," Denis Suarez said.

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 18 +31 43
2 Sevilla 19 +17 42
3 Barcelona 19 +34 41
4 Atlético Madrid 19 +18 35
5 Real Sociedad 19 +6 35

