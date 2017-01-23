Cahill and Terry visit Mason in hospital

Chelsea defenders Gary Cahill and John Terry visited Ryan Mason in hospital after the Hull City midfielder suffered a fractured skull in Sunday's Premier League meeting.

Mason and Cahill were involved in a clash of heads in the early stages of Chelsea's 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, with the former receiving lengthy treatment on the field before being taken to St Mary's Hospital.

Cahill wished his opponent well after the match and Hull later confirmed Mason had undergone surgery on a fractured skull and was in a stable condition.

Omnisport understands Mason was visited in hospital by Cahill, club captain Terry and assistant coach Steve Holland.

| Superb show of love from the #FootballFamily last night!



We would like to thank you all for your messages of support for @RyanMason — Hull City (@HullCity) January 23, 2017

Mason's former Tottenham team-mates Gareth Bale and Harry Kane both took to Twitter to pass on their best wishes, while a further update on the midfielder's condition is expected on Monday.

Peter McCabe, chief executive of brain injury charity Headway, praised the response of the medical team on hand to treat Mason.

"I was actually at the match and, while it was upsetting to witness the incident, it was encouraging to see the exemplary reaction of the medical teams," he said.

"Headway has been critical of the way in which head injuries have been treated in many high-profile football incidents in recent years, but it is positive to see that lessons appear to have been learned."