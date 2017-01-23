Hull sign Markovic on loan from Liverpool

Hull City have completed the signing of Liverpool midfielder Lazar Markovic on loan until the end of the season.

Markovic arrived at Anfield from Benfica in 2014 but has failed to make his mark at the club, scoring three goals in 34 appearances.

The Serbia international, who can play on the wing or centrally, started his career with Partizan Belgrade and spent the first half of this season with Sporting CP in Portugal.

But the 22-year-old will return to the Premier League to ease Hull's deepening injury crisis.

| We are delighted to confirm the signing of Lazar Marković on loan from @LFC until the end of the season #WelcomeLazar pic.twitter.com/bQcahvAwWi — Hull City (@HullCity) January 23, 2017

Ryan Mason suffered a fractured skull and Curtis Davies limped off as the Tigers lost 2-0 at Chelsea on Sunday.

The arrival of Markovic could also open the door for the departure of Robert Snodgrass, who has been persistently linked with a move away from the KCOM Stadium.

Hull face Manchester United in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash on Thursday, looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit.