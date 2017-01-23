Dortmund sign teenager Isak

Borussia Dortmund have signed highly rated Sweden international Alexander Isak from AIK.

The 17-year-old forward has enjoyed a rapid rise to stardom and now joins the Bundesliga heavyweights in a deal that will reportedly cost an initial €9million, with add-ons.

Isak has signed a "long-term contract", which reports in Germany suggest will tie him to the club until 2022.

"Borussia Dortmund have signed talented young Swedish striker Alexander Isak," read the club's statement.

"Due to the fact that Isak is still a minor, the completion of the transfer still requires special approval by world football’s governing body FIFA, which all parties expect to receive very soon."

Borussia Dortmund sign striker Alexander Isak

Isak has drawn comparisons to Sweden icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic and made his international debut earlier this month against Ivory Coast.

He then became youngest goalscorer in Sweden's history in his second cap netting against Slovakia.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc hailed the signing, revealing his side had beaten some of Europe's biggest clubs to Isak's signature. "Alexander Isak is a hugely talented striker, who many top clubs in Europe wanted to sign," said Zorc.

"We are delighted that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund. Both BVB and the player himself are convinced that this transfer has great potential."

Isak only made his professional debut under a year ago, scoring for AIK against Tenhults IF at the age of 16 last February.