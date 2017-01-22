Ramos tells Madrid fans: We need support

Real Madrid defeated Malaga on Saturday but they were still booed by their own fans, much to the annoyance of Sergio Ramos.

The Real Madrid captain called on the fans to be more supportive of the LaLiga leaders following his match-winning brace.

Ramos scored twice during the final 10 minutes of the first half as Madrid defeated Malaga 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

The victory ended a run of back-to-back defeats in all competitions, while extending Madrid's lead atop the table to four points over Sevilla and five on Barcelona, with their two closest rivals due to play on Sunday.

However, Madrid were still subjected to boos by their own fans in the Spanish capital, much to the annoyance of Ramos.

"I've always said that we can never change the Bernabeu," the 30-year-old said.

"I've spent many years here and like Marcelo said after the Cup game the other day, all of the great players have been whistled here at some point. It's a wake-up call to make the team respond.

"But it's in the difficult moments that we need them to be behind us, not kicking us when we are down.

"We know how our fans are and we like the way they are. The objective is that we all take this forward together."