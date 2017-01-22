Napoli capable of greatness - Sarri

Maurizio Sarri lauded Napoli following their win at AC Milan and claimed the Serie A high-flyers can become a great team.

Napoli scored twice in the first half as they upstaged Milan 2-1 in Saturday's enthralling fixture at San Siro.

Two goals in nine minutes from Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon inspired third-placed Napoli in Milan, with Juraj Kucka's 37th-minute goal not enough to derail Sarri and Co.

And speaking afterwards, head coach Sarri - whose men are preparing for a Champions League last-16 tie against title holders Real Madrid - said Napoli are capable of greatness.

"We showed our usual limitations, but there were steps forward, because we held out for the win and started to control the ball a bit better as time wore on," Sarri told Mediaset Premium.

"These lads have got to realise they have great potential, without losing their humility, and find that determination to become a great team.

"We're already a good team, but can become great.

"I did see a step forward in terms of mentality today and we showed maturity, so that's an excellent sign."

Napoli are level on 44 points with second-placed Roma, who are due to play Cagliari on Sunday, after 21 games.