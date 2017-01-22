Eibar 0 Barcelona 4: MSN see Barca to victory after Busquets blow

Barcelona responded convincingly following the early loss of Sergio Busquets to ankle ligament damage to secure a 4-0 win at Eibar in LaLiga on Sunday.
Busquets was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Gonzalo Escalante and left the field on a stretcher after 10 minutes, but Luis Enrique's men overcame a rough opening to lead through Denis Suarez – who was able to celebrate his first goal for the club having replaced the Spain international.
The second, third and fourth goals arrived after half-time from more familiar sources.
Lionel Messi continued his imperious recent form with his 28th of the season five minutes after the break and Luis Suarez capitalised on a dreadful error from Florian Lejeune to make it 19 for the campaign.
Neymar has not been as prolific as his illustrious attacking colleagues this term but scored for the first time in LaLiga since October when Eibar were picked apart on the break in stoppage time.
Barca remain third in LaLiga but are back to within two points of rivals Real Madrid at the summit and one behind Sevilla in second.
Luis Enrique headed into the match without captain Andres Iniesta and lost another midfield talisman when Escalante clattered into Busquets' ankle.
Barca immediately appeared more vulnerable in his absence and, when Jeremy Mathieu ceded possession, Eibar midfielder Adrian forced a sharp save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
But the visitors gradually hit their stride, with Messi usually the chief protagonist. He hurdled a lunging tackle from Lejeune to win a free-kick and force Yoel to push his bouncing strike to safety.
At the end of a wonderful 31st-minute move, Messi had a shot blocked but Denis Suarez was on hand to drill superbly into the bottom-left corner from 20 yards.
Neymar and Arda Turan saw close-range efforts blocked by Yoel, with Messi the provider on both occasions and, after Luis Suarez collected Jordi Alba's brilliant pass down the left to strike the inside of the far post, Eibar were grateful to hear referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez blow up following one of three stipulated added minutes for half-time.
Messi predictably took centre stage five minutes into the second period as he drove forward from midfield and found Luis Suarez on the right.
Yoel darted out towards the Uruguay's curling ball to the far post but Messi was unruffled and slotted a half-volley nonchalantly home.
Adrian thought he had the hosts back in the match shortly afterwards when he headed in from Pedro Leon's cross, but a marginal offside call went against him.
An over-hit back pass from Denis Suarez caused complications for Ter Stegen, who pushed Ander Capa's spinning effort away from his bottom-right corner, although Lejeune would undo Eibar's good work in the 68th minute.
The centre-back hesitated on the ball and crumpled to the floor under pressure from Luis Suarez, who tore clear to finish clinically.
Neymar was denied a glorious fourth having danced around Yoel, only to be greeted with an erroneous offside flag.
Eibar retained their attacking intent, with Ter Stegen needing a strong arm to keep out a Leon piledriver, but that ambition gave Neymar the chance to add a fourth and cap an impressive display.
Key Opta stats
- Lionel Messi has scored more goals than any other player in Europe's "big five" leagues this season.
- Luis Suárez has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in LaLiga this season (15 goals and five assists).
- Neymar has scored in his last three games for Barcelona, his best run this season.
- Messi has scored six goals against Eibar in LaLiga, more than any other player (six goals in four games) and Barcelona have scored 16 goals versus the same opponents, more than any other side.
- Luis Suarez has made 50 assists for Barcelona, more than any other LaLiga player since in all competitions since his debut.
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen made six saves against Eibar, level with his personal LaLiga record for Barcelona that he set against Celta Vigo last October.
- Ivan Rakitic made 14 recoveries against Eibar, his personal record in a league match for Sevilla or Barcelona.
|Mason in stable condition after skull fracture
|Senegal v Algeria: Misfiring favourites in last-chance saloon
|PSV provide perfect finish for darts champ Van Gerwen
|Broos predicts ´something great´ for Cameroon
|Eibar 0 Barcelona 4: MSN see Barca to victory after Busquets blow
|Busquets sustains ankle ligament damage in Eibar v Barcelona
|Cameroon 0 Gabon 0: Aubameyang miss haunts hosts as AFCON campaign ends
|Guinea-Bissau 0 Burkina Faso 2: Traore on target as Stallions advance
|Busquets injury at Eibar compounds Barcelona midfield woes
|Deulofeu lands in Italy ahead of AC Milan move
|´I made the best decision´ - Conte basks in Costa recall
|Wenger urges Xhaka not to ´punish´ Arsenal
|Ex-Bastia man Palmieri questions Balotelli racial abuse claims
|Costa reaction hailed by Cahill
|Manchester City must be mentally strong, says embattled Bravo
|Chelsea 2 Hull City 0: Costa back with a bang for Blues
|Koke lauds Griezmann ´stroke of genius´ as Atletico snatch draw
|Pioli questions Ansaldi dismissal
|´I should have shut up and I apologise´ - Wenger sorry for ref rant
|Arsenal can be proud of this red-card record
|Mustafi: Arsenal never give up
|Higuain: Lazio posed no threat to Juventus
|Athletic Bilbao 2 Atletico Madrid 2: Griezmann magic rescues point
|Puel unsure Van Dijk will be fit for Liverpool clash
|Free-scoring Monaco return to Ligue 1 summit
|Arsenal 2 Burnley 1: Sanchez snatches thrilling win for 10-man Gunners
|Palermo 0 Inter 1: Joao Mario strike extends Inter streak
|Arsenal fans give Alexis Sanchez paws for thought
|Costa returns to Chelsea XI to face Hull City
|Inter cannot delude fans about Messi - Ausilio
|Allegri admits new Juventus formation was a ´mad idea´
|Leicester boss Ranieri admits to tactical mistakes
|Zimbabwe v Tunisia: Kasperczek demands ruthlessness with quarter-final spot on the line
|Southampton 3 Leicester City 0: Saints end losing streak but suffer potential Van Dijk blow
|Juventus 2 Lazio 0: Dybala and Higuain strikes see leaders return to form
|Iborra makes a mark at both ends as Sevilla scrape past Osasuna
|Pogba hails ´brother´ Griezmann as Manchester United speculation continues
|Costa fight rumour ´not nice´, says Courtois
|Henry makes emotional Ozil plea: Stay and become an Arsenal legend
|Welbeck still has huge promise, says Wenger
|A-League Review: Wanderers finally end home hoodoo
|Tevez denies he´s highest-paid player after CSL move
|Napoli capable of greatness - Sarri
|Montella proud of Milan display against Napoli
|Ramos tells Madrid fans: We need support
|Conte: Costa committed to Chelsea
|Callejon credits ´Maradona effect´ as Napoli down AC Milan
|Uganda didn´t deserve to lose - Sredojevic
|Lloris kept us in the game - Pochettino backs captain despite errors
|Guardiola ´never going to give up´ on Premier League title
|Chapecoense make emotional return to football
|Allardyce: Players don´t want to join Palace relegation fight
|Pulis backs Berahino to get back on track at Stoke
|AC Milan 1 Napoli 2: Callejon settles San Siro thriller
|Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso: Cande not thinking about going home
|Egypt 1 Uganda 0: El Said to the rescue for Pharaohs
|Gabriel Jesus delighted to make Premier League bow
|England boss Southgate lauds record-breaker Rooney
|Leipzig beat Frankfurt to cut Bayern´s lead
|Guardiola blasts missed chances, not referee, after Spurs draw
|Candid Pochettino says City were unlucky not to beat Spurs
|AC Milan ´still negotiating´ over Deulofeu
|Ben Arfa content with striker role at PSG
|Walker admits to Sterling push in contentious City-Spurs draw
|Emery hails PSG personality after tricky Nantes test
|Manchester City 2 Tottenham 2: Controversial Son strike bails out Lloris
|Record-breaking Rooney: Lineker, Shearer and wife Coleen lead Twitter tributes
|Knee surgery to end Ogbonna season - Bilic
|Karanka hits out at ´awful´ Riverside atmosphere
|Zidane urges Madrid fans to stick with Ronaldo and Benzema
|Palace players not to blame for last-gasp defeat, claims Allardyce
|Zidane frustrated as Marcelo and Modric add to Madrid´s injury worries
|Howe praises Bournemouth ´fighters´ after Watford draw
|Poor goals a disease for Sunderland - Moyes
|Charlton, Ferguson hail ´true great´ Rooney
|Tuchel annoyed by ´sluggish´ Dortmund
|Mourinho: Rooney now a Manchester United legend
|Ghana 1 Mali 0: Gyan heads Black Stars into quarter-finals
|Nantes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani at the double as champions close on Nice
|Better at Old Trafford, prolific against Arsenal - Rooney´s record in Opta numbers
|Rooney: Record means a hell of a lot but I´m still disappointed
|Fener free-kick to derby delight - Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Rooney merits place in history, forget the present and future struggles
|Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1: Coleman late-show extends Allardyce´s losing run
|Real Madrid 2 Malaga 1: Ramos double gets leaders back on track
|Stoke City 1 Manchester United 1: Record-breaking Rooney snatches draw
|West Brom 2 Sunderland 0: Baggies inflict more misery on Moyes´ men
|Bournemouth 2 Watford 2: Hosts come from behind twice
|Middlesbrough 1 West Ham 3: Rejuvenated Carroll makes the difference
|Rooney becomes Manchester United´s all-time top goalscorer
|Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 2: Piszczek winner denies fightback
|Cameroon v Gabon: Hosts look to avoid early exit
|Swansea worthy winners at Anfield - Clement
|Rummenigge defends Guardiola: Manchester City simply not as good as Bayern
|Swansea had perfect gameplan, says match-winner Sigurdsson
|Klopp baffled by sloppy Liverpool
|Henry: Arsenal don´t need Payet – they have Iwobi
|Allegri: Juventus have not lost their quality all of a sudden
|Liverpool 2 Swansea City 3: Llorente and Sigurdsson stun Anfield
|Nainggolan as valuable as Pogba - Spalletti
|Atletico criticism excites Simeone
|Luis Enrique worried about Eibar´s pitch
|Januzaj: Pogba wants me back at Manchester United
|There is nobody like him – Luis Enrique rues Iniesta absence
|Mourinho: United need De Gea and Romero to stay
|Chiellini: Sixth successive title would make Juventus players legends
|A-League Review: Taggart fires Perth to glory
|Balotelli furious after alleged racial abuse at Bastia
|Tottenham stronger than previous seasons - Eriksen
|Wenger prepared for 17 cup finals to overhaul Chelsea
|Maldini: Donnarumma can emulate my Milan success
|Klopp urges Liverpool to enjoy title race
|Shaw going through ´difficult period´ - Mourinho
|Klopp not worried by Sturridge, Origi form
|De Gea backs ´amazing´ Pogba
|Pochettino: Tottenham bigger than City
|Conte: I trust Diego Costa 100 per cent
|Lewandowski admits he was lucky for Bayern winner
|City as sharp as Barca and Bayern but lacking consistency, says Guardiola