Costa returns to Chelsea XI to face Hull City

Antonio Conte has included Diego Costa in his Chelsea team to face Hull City in the Premier League.

The Spain international was absent from last weekend's trip to Leicester City after missing training due to a back injury, although the issue came amid swirling rumours of a row between Costa and Conte.

Costa is reportedly a target for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, who were plotting an estimated £80million swoop for the former Atletico Madrid man.

Conte insisted at the King Power Stadium that he had not fallen out with Costa, and all is clearly forgiven for the striker after he was restored to the Blues' XI for the visit of Marco Silva's Tigers.

Chelsea team to face Hull: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard.