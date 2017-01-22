Busquets sustains ankle ligament damage in Eibar v Barcelona

Barcelona have confirmed Sergio Busquets suffered ankle ligament damage during Sunday's LaLiga match at Eibar.
Busquets left the field on a stretcher after 10 minutes following a rash tackle from Gonzalo Escalante.
During the second half of the match at Ipurua, the club tweeted to announce the Spain international midfielder had a sprained external lateral ligament in his right ankle.
Busquets will have further tests on the injury on Monday.
[INJURY NEWS] Sergio Busquets has a sprained external lateral ligament in his right ankle. Tomorrow he will have more tests #FCBLive— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 22, 2017
Luis Enrique's side were already without Andres Iniesta at Eibar after their club captain suffered a calf injury during the midweek Copa del Rey win at Real Sociedad.
