Arsenal fans give Alexis Sanchez paws for thought

If Alexis Sanchez was looking for a reason to stay at Arsenal, the star striker may have found one in the form of a touching gesture made by the Gunners faithful on Sunday.

The Chile international is out of contract at the end of next season and has been linked with a move away from north London.

Seizing on a subject close to the heart of the 28-year-old, some supporters hung two banners at Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League match against Burnley.

One read: "Victoria Concordia - Atom and Humber", a combination of the club's Latin motto, "victory through harmony", and the names of the former Barcelona man's beloved pet retrievers, who have become social media stars in their own right after featuring in the forward's posts.

The other was simply a picture of Sanchez with the dogs, captioned "Good Boys".

Sanchez shared a photo of one of the messages on the Instagram account he runs on behalf of his four-legged friends.