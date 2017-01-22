Arsenal 2 Burnley 1: Sanchez snatches thrilling win for 10-man Gunners

Arsenal survived both the dismissal of Granit Xhaka and the concession of a late penalty to beat Burnley 2-1 in dramatic fashion on Sunday, Alexis Sanchez's last-gasp spot-kick keeping the pressure on their Premier League title rivals.
Shkodran Mustafi opened his Gunners account after the break at Emirates Stadium, where Andre Gray equalised from the penalty spot in injury time.
Arsene Wenger's team refused to be denied though, Sanchez restoring the lead with a spot-kick of his own in the 98th minute as Arsenal snatched back the victory to climb to second in the table.
The hosts saw midfielder Xhaka sent off for the second time in his debut season before Burnley lost Dean Marney to a potentially serious injury.
The time added on as a consequence of that incident served to provide an extraordinary conclusion to the contest, in which the Clarets thought they had grabbed a point, when substitute Francis Coquelin fouled Ashley Barnes inside the area.
Another twist arrived in the dying moments, though, when Ben Mee was penalised for a high boot on Laurent Koscienly. Replays later showed the centre-back was offside when the ball was played in to the back post, but referee Jon Moss had no hesitation in pointing to the spot, Sanchez coolly dispatching the ball down the centre of the goal to regain maximum points.
Arsenal now have an FA Cup tie away to Southampton and home game against Watford to come before a crunch meeting with league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 4.
Burnley, meanwhile, stay 13th, having gone unrewarded yet again for a determined showing, as home form continues to be the most likely method of securing top-flight status for last season's Championship winners.
90 - Arsenal are the first club to score 2 90th minute PL winners in the same season v the same team since Man U v Man City in 09-10. Drama.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2017
The Clarets fans who made the journey to the capital could be forgiven for not recognising their team in the first half. Burnley had lost eight of their nine previous league matches on the road this season, but they were unexpectedly defiant during the opening 45 minutes in London.
A 0-0 draw at Manchester United in October was the only prior occasion Burnley had returned from an away game with anything to show for their efforts and perhaps another heavyweight engagement inspired Sean Dyche's men to raise their level. Goalkeeper Tom Heaton proved equal to the task when called upon to make saves from Mesut Ozil, Koscielny and Sanchez.
The Gunners continued to dominate and they were rewarded a minute before the hour mark, Mustafi beating Stephen Ward to the ball from Ozil's corner and heading into the far side-netting, beyond the reach of the stretching Heaton.
Given Burnley's struggles outside the home comforts of Turf Moor, that goal initially appeared potentially fatal to the visitors' chances, until Xhaka earned a straight red card for a lunging, studs-up challenge on Steven Defour.
The away team had toiled without reward as they attempted to trouble Cech, a cause not helped by the worrying sight of Marney being stretchered off with 15 minutes to go.
Gray would later benefit from Coquelin's rashness in the 93rd minute, but Mee then committed a reckless infraction of his own.
Wenger had to celebrate Sanchez's dramatic winner out of the limelight, having been sent off by Moss during a thrilling, fractious climax, which ended with Dyche as the wronged party, the Burnley boss angrily confronting the fourth official as another away point slipped out of his team's grasp.
Key Opta stats:
- Arsenal have scored a 90th-minute winner in both of their Premier League games against Burnley this season. The only other time this has happened in the competition was Man Utd against Man City in 2009-10.
- Alexis Sanchez took his third ever Premier League penalty, but this was his first successful one.
- Since the start of last season, Granit Xhaka has been shown more red cards than any other player in the big five European leagues (5).
- Arsenal have conceded seven penalty goals this season – more than they have in any other Premier League campaign.
- The last time there were two 90th-minute penalties scored in the same Premier League match was in April 2011 – Arsenal vs Liverpool at the Emirates.
- Arsenal are the only side to have won (31) more games than they’ve lost (26) when having a player sent off in the Premier League.
|Pioli questions Ansaldi dismissal
|´I should have shut up and I apologise´ - Wenger sorry for ref rant
|Arsenal can be proud of this red-card record
|Mustafi: Arsenal never give up
|Higuain: Lazio posed no threat to Juventus
|Athletic Bilbao 2 Atletico Madrid 2: Griezmann magic rescues point
|Puel unsure Van Dijk will be fit for Liverpool clash
|Free-scoring Monaco return to Ligue 1 summit
|Arsenal 2 Burnley 1: Sanchez snatches thrilling win for 10-man Gunners
|Palermo 0 Inter 1: Joao Mario strike extends Inter streak
|Arsenal fans give Alexis Sanchez paws for thought
|Costa returns to Chelsea XI to face Hull City
|Inter cannot delude fans about Messi - Ausilio
|Allegri admits new Juventus formation was a ´mad idea´
|Leicester boss Ranieri admits to tactical mistakes
|Zimbabwe v Tunisia: Kasperczek demands ruthlessness with quarter-final spot on the line
|Southampton 3 Leicester City 0: Saints end losing streak but suffer potential Van Dijk blow
|Juventus 2 Lazio 0: Dybala and Higuain strikes see leaders return to form
|Iborra makes a mark at both ends as Sevilla scrape past Osasuna
|Pogba hails ´brother´ Griezmann as Manchester United speculation continues
|Costa fight rumour ´not nice´, says Courtois
|Henry makes emotional Ozil plea: Stay and become an Arsenal legend
|Welbeck still has huge promise, says Wenger
|A-League Review: Wanderers finally end home hoodoo
|Tevez denies he´s highest-paid player after CSL move
|Napoli capable of greatness - Sarri
|Montella proud of Milan display against Napoli
|Ramos tells Madrid fans: We need support
|Conte: Costa committed to Chelsea
|Callejon credits ´Maradona effect´ as Napoli down AC Milan
|Uganda didn´t deserve to lose - Sredojevic
|Lloris kept us in the game - Pochettino backs captain despite errors
|Guardiola ´never going to give up´ on Premier League title
|Chapecoense make emotional return to football
|Allardyce: Players don´t want to join Palace relegation fight
|Pulis backs Berahino to get back on track at Stoke
|AC Milan 1 Napoli 2: Callejon settles San Siro thriller
|Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso: Cande not thinking about going home
|Egypt 1 Uganda 0: El Said to the rescue for Pharaohs
|Gabriel Jesus delighted to make Premier League bow
|England boss Southgate lauds record-breaker Rooney
|Leipzig beat Frankfurt to cut Bayern´s lead
|Guardiola blasts missed chances, not referee, after Spurs draw
|Candid Pochettino says City were unlucky not to beat Spurs
|AC Milan ´still negotiating´ over Deulofeu
|Ben Arfa content with striker role at PSG
|Walker admits to Sterling push in contentious City-Spurs draw
|Emery hails PSG personality after tricky Nantes test
|Manchester City 2 Tottenham 2: Controversial Son strike bails out Lloris
|Record-breaking Rooney: Lineker, Shearer and wife Coleen lead Twitter tributes
|Knee surgery to end Ogbonna season - Bilic
|Karanka hits out at ´awful´ Riverside atmosphere
|Zidane urges Madrid fans to stick with Ronaldo and Benzema
|Palace players not to blame for last-gasp defeat, claims Allardyce
|Zidane frustrated as Marcelo and Modric add to Madrid´s injury worries
|Howe praises Bournemouth ´fighters´ after Watford draw
|Poor goals a disease for Sunderland - Moyes
|Charlton, Ferguson hail ´true great´ Rooney
|Tuchel annoyed by ´sluggish´ Dortmund
|Mourinho: Rooney now a Manchester United legend
|Ghana 1 Mali 0: Gyan heads Black Stars into quarter-finals
|Nantes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani at the double as champions close on Nice
|Better at Old Trafford, prolific against Arsenal - Rooney´s record in Opta numbers
|Rooney: Record means a hell of a lot but I´m still disappointed
|Fener free-kick to derby delight - Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Rooney merits place in history, forget the present and future struggles
|Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1: Coleman late-show extends Allardyce´s losing run
|Real Madrid 2 Malaga 1: Ramos double gets leaders back on track
|Stoke City 1 Manchester United 1: Record-breaking Rooney snatches draw
|West Brom 2 Sunderland 0: Baggies inflict more misery on Moyes´ men
|Bournemouth 2 Watford 2: Hosts come from behind twice
|Middlesbrough 1 West Ham 3: Rejuvenated Carroll makes the difference
|Rooney becomes Manchester United´s all-time top goalscorer
|Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 2: Piszczek winner denies fightback
|Cameroon v Gabon: Hosts look to avoid early exit
|Swansea worthy winners at Anfield - Clement
|Rummenigge defends Guardiola: Manchester City simply not as good as Bayern
|Swansea had perfect gameplan, says match-winner Sigurdsson
|Klopp baffled by sloppy Liverpool
|Henry: Arsenal don´t need Payet – they have Iwobi
|Allegri: Juventus have not lost their quality all of a sudden
|Liverpool 2 Swansea City 3: Llorente and Sigurdsson stun Anfield
|Nainggolan as valuable as Pogba - Spalletti
|Atletico criticism excites Simeone
|Luis Enrique worried about Eibar´s pitch
|Januzaj: Pogba wants me back at Manchester United
|There is nobody like him – Luis Enrique rues Iniesta absence
|Mourinho: United need De Gea and Romero to stay
|Chiellini: Sixth successive title would make Juventus players legends
|A-League Review: Taggart fires Perth to glory
|Balotelli furious after alleged racial abuse at Bastia
|Tottenham stronger than previous seasons - Eriksen
|Wenger prepared for 17 cup finals to overhaul Chelsea
|Maldini: Donnarumma can emulate my Milan success
|Klopp urges Liverpool to enjoy title race
|Shaw going through ´difficult period´ - Mourinho
|Klopp not worried by Sturridge, Origi form
|De Gea backs ´amazing´ Pogba
|Pochettino: Tottenham bigger than City
|Conte: I trust Diego Costa 100 per cent
|Lewandowski admits he was lucky for Bayern winner
|City as sharp as Barca and Bayern but lacking consistency, says Guardiola
|Nice go top but struggles continue in draw with 10-man Bastia
|AC Milan pull Deulofeu Tweet amid reports deal not yet complete
|New Manchester City deal for Aguero but little fanfare
|Matip gets all clear from FIFA to play for Liverpool after Cameroon row
|Freiburg 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski to the rescue with late winner
|Fonte completes £8million West Ham switch
|Morocco 3 Togo 1: Renard´s men back on track with comeback victory
|Stoke complete £12million Berahino signing
|Egypt v Uganda: Pressure on Pharaohs to kickstart campaign
|Aspas responds to alleged Ramos spit
|Stoke agree Berahino deal with West Brom
|AC Milan complete Deulofeu loan signing
|Gerrard returns to Liverpool as academy coach
|Ivory Coast 2 DR Congo 2: Serey Die rescues point but holders still in trouble
|Di Maria committed to PSG amid reported CSL interest
|Sanchez a role model - Xhaka
|Tuchel trusts Schurrle to fill Aubameyang void
|Ghana v Mali: Rahman injury poses a problem for Grant
|Depay not holding Manchester United grudge
|I love watching them - Guardiola a huge fan of Pochettino and Tottenham
|Klopp: I could kick Mane in the... lower back
|Conte: Ake is ready to help Chelsea´s title bid
|Allardyce provides Evra, Van Aanholt and Jenknson updates
|Guardiola looks beyond beleaguered Bravo for City woes
|Begovic could leave Chelsea - Conte
|PSG still on the hunt for striker, says Emery
|Mourinho: Valencia the best right-back in football
|Mourinho on Young to China talk: He hasn´t told me anything!
|Costa wants to stay at Chelsea, reveals Conte
|´I played worse sometimes´ - Zidane defends Ronaldo from critics
|Injured Iniesta to miss Eibar clash
|Mourinho open to Depay return
|Lyon confirm Depay arrival
|Germany to bid for Euro 2024
|Sydney FC 2 Adelaide United 0: Two goals in three minutes extend lead
|Depay could face Marseille as Lyon boss Genesio hails winger´s ´big motivation´
|Hull loan Elabdellaoui from Olympiacos
|AC Milan make final offer for Deulofeu
|Hughes ´wouldn´t encourage´ Bojan bids
|Worker dies at World Cup stadium in Qatar
|West Brom sign Livermore
|Lyon president Aulas: Depay deal imminent
|Aubameyang: I could leave Dortmund, but I´d never join Bayern
|´Equating Messi with anyone else is like comparing a policeman with Batman´ - Sampaoli
|It will take years to build football culture, Wenger warns CSL
|´Worried´ Rakitic wants Barca renewal
|Inter not signing Messi - Moratti
|Luis Enrique hails Barca defence after ending Anoeta curse
|´He is made of different stuff´ - Spalletti hails Nainggolan after wondergoal
|Tottenham´s Janssen turned down Galatasaray move, agent claims