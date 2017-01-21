Zidane urges Madrid fans to stick with Ronaldo and Benzema

Zinedine Zidane has encouraged Real Madrid fans to have patience and support Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema after their indifferent showings in a 2-1 LaLiga win over Malaga.

After delivering an uncharacteristically poor performance against Celta Vigo in midweek, Ronaldo missed a number of chances on Saturday as Benzema was also jeered by his own supporters.

While recognising his forwards' disappointing form, Zidane urged the Madrid fans to stand by the duo, while insisting the club's injury crisis is of greater concern at this stage.

"We are finding it hard to score and opponents are doing us damage," the Madrid coach said. "We need to be relaxed and rest, we are generally happy with the scoreline.

"We must also have patience with the forwards. Karim and Cristiano have scored goals, maybe not in the last games, but I am not concerned.

"We had chances to score more, but we got two and it is a fair result. We must continue working as we have been. [It] is a good result in general.

"When you have difficulties, you need [the supporters] to be calm and support the team. I can only ask for everyone to remain calm.

"The fans will always demand more. We know that, but sometimes the players and the coaches need more affection from their fans. Our fans are very demanding.

"I understand the sentiments of the people. It is an audience that always want more from their team, but, sometimes, over the season, with many games, many injuries, the players need some affection, and the coach too.

"It is not the form of the attackers which worries me at the moment, it is more the injuries."

With Luka Modric and Marcelo the club's latest injury victims, Madrid ended the game with Lucas Vasquez at right-back - a source of frustration for Zidane.

"Lucas did perfect, but I do not like playing him there," he added. "He is not a full-back. As always, he did phenomenal - even out of position."