Zidane frustrated as Marcelo and Modric add to Madrid´s injury worries

Zinedine Zidane conceded he is becoming hugely frustrated by Real Madrid's injury list after both Marcelo and Luka Modric were forced off against Malaga.

Marcelo had to come off in the first half of his side's 2-1 home victory in LaLiga, prompting a tactical reshuffle with Isco coming off the bench and Lucas Vazquez moving to an unfamiliar right-back role.

Modric was also replaced in the closing stages – Mateo Kovacic coming on – adding to Dani Carvajal and Pepe, who are already out, while fellow defenders Danilo and Fabio Coentrao also have fitness issues.

James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale are among the attacking players out of action, leaving Zidane's resources stretched to the limit ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg at Celta Vigo, with Madrid trailing 2-1 on aggregate.

"Luka has an issue, some discomfort," Zidane told reporters after the match.

"We hope it is not serious. We will see on Sunday with a scan. We don't know the exact problem yet.

"Marcelo's injury is more complicated and they will both undergo more tests.

"Coentrao has a problem too, and the Castilla team are not here this weekend, otherwise I would have put in one of the youngsters.

"Danilo felt discomfort after Friday's training and in the morning wasn't feeling well so we decided to rest him. I am a bit upset with the injuries. My mind is a bit blown. We have a big game Wednesday and injuries are screwing it up.

"A lot of the season is still left and like I always say, we will be needing every player."