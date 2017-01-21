Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 2: Piszczek winner denies fightback

Borussia Dortmund made a winning start to 2017 with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Werder Bremen in a tempestuous match at Weserstadion.
Thomas Tuchel's side arrived in Bremen hoping to end a run of three straight draws in the Bundesliga and Andre Schurrle scored his first league goal for the club to put them ahead after just five minutes.
Werder were unbeaten in five matches going into the game and did their best to contain Dortmund until the 38th minute, when goalkeeper Jaroslav Drobny was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Marco Reus as the Germany international raced through on goal.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, Bremen levelled the match after an hour when Fin Bartels raced clear of the Dortmund defence to score, but the visitors were rewarded for their constant industry in attack when Lukas Piszczek scored their second goal after 70 minutes.
Tuchel might have been concerned about Dortmund's firepower in the absence of leading goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is on Africa Cup of Nations duty for Gabon, but the performances of Schurrle, Reus and Shinji Kagawa proved that his side are not overly reliant on the talented 27-year-old.
Reus took the earliest opportunity to play Schurrle in behind the Bremen defence and the Germany international rounded goalkeeper Drobny before finding the net.
Schurrle almost doubled Dortmund's lead when he connected with a Kagawa cross after 10 minutes but Drobny made a fingertip save as Bremen struggled to contain the visitors.
Bremen lost their top goalscorer when Serge Gnabry was substituted after just 25 minutes and they were denied an equaliser when Niklas Moisander blazed an effort over after Thomas Delaney's shot was saved.
Disaster struck for Bremen after 38 minutes with a rash decision from Drobny, who – sensing he was going to concede - committed a professional foul to stop Reus on his seemingly clear path to goal and was shown a straight red card.
Clemens Fritz hit the crossbar with a brilliant solo effort just before the break, but Dortmund cleared their lines and the home side were left with a mountain to climb in the second half.
Substitute goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald could only stand and watch as Gonzalo Castro curled a free-kick just wide of his goal early in the second half and Dortmund began to dominate the game.
Kagawa's throughball created a great chance for Reus to make it 2-0 but Wiedwald saved with his feet and moments later Bremen were level.
Fritz won an aerial battle and headed the ball to Bartels, who outpaced Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matthias Ginter before drilling a low shot into the corner of the net past Roman Weidenfeller.
It was a brave fightback by the hosts but parity lasted just 12 minutes before Dortmund substitute Raphael Guerreiro lobbed a pass into the penalty area and Piszczek deftly poked it beyond Wiedwald to make it 2-1.
Christian Pulisic should have put the game out of Bremen's reach when he met Erik Durm's cross with a poorly aimed diving header but Dortmund were not punished for his wastefulness as they ran the clock down to clinch a valuable three points.
Key Opta stats:
- Dortmund have not lost the first Bundesliga game of a new year since 2004 (nine wins, four draws in 13 years).
- Andre Schürrle had seven shots (no other player more than three) and scored his first Bundesliga goal for Dortmund.
- Lukasz Piszczek scored his fourth goal of the season, tying his personal record from 2011-12.
- Dortmund are the only Bundesliga team this season that has won all of their games after taking a lead (eight wins).
|Karanka hits out at ´awful´ Riverside atmosphere
|Zidane urges Madrid fans to stick with Ronaldo and Benzema
|Palace players not to blame for last-gasp defeat, claims Allardyce
|Zidane frustrated as Marcelo and Modric add to Madrid´s injury worries
|Howe praises Bournemouth ´fighters´ after Watford draw
|Poor goals a disease for Sunderland - Moyes
|Charlton, Ferguson hail ´true great´ Rooney
|Tuchel annoyed by ´sluggish´ Dortmund
|Mourinho: Rooney now a Manchester United legend
|Ghana 1 Mali 0: Gyan heads Black Stars into quarter-finals
|Nantes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani at the double as champions close on Nice
|Better at Old Trafford, prolific against Arsenal - Rooney´s record in Opta numbers
|Rooney: Record means a hell of a lot but I´m still disappointed
|Fener free-kick to derby delight - Rooney´s top 10 Manchester United goals
|Rooney merits place in history, forget the present and future struggles
|Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1: Coleman late-show extends Allardyce´s losing run
|Real Madrid 2 Malaga 1: Ramos double gets leaders back on track
|Stoke City 1 Manchester United 1: Record-breaking Rooney snatches draw
|West Brom 2 Sunderland 0: Baggies inflict more misery on Moyes´ men
|Bournemouth 2 Watford 2: Hosts come from behind twice
|Middlesbrough 1 West Ham 3: Rejuvenated Carroll makes the difference
|Rooney becomes Manchester United´s all-time top goalscorer
|Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 2: Piszczek winner denies fightback
|Cameroon v Gabon: Hosts look to avoid early exit
|Swansea worthy winners at Anfield - Clement
|Rummenigge defends Guardiola: Manchester City simply not as good as Bayern
|Swansea had perfect gameplan, says match-winner Sigurdsson
|Klopp baffled by sloppy Liverpool
|Henry: Arsenal don´t need Payet – they have Iwobi
|Allegri: Juventus have not lost their quality all of a sudden
|Liverpool 2 Swansea City 3: Llorente and Sigurdsson stun Anfield
|Nainggolan as valuable as Pogba - Spalletti
|Atletico criticism excites Simeone
|Luis Enrique worried about Eibar´s pitch
|Januzaj: Pogba wants me back at Manchester United
|There is nobody like him – Luis Enrique rues Iniesta absence
|Mourinho: United need De Gea and Romero to stay
|Chiellini: Sixth successive title would make Juventus players legends
|A-League Review: Taggart fires Perth to glory
|Balotelli furious after alleged racial abuse at Bastia
|Tottenham stronger than previous seasons - Eriksen
|Wenger prepared for 17 cup finals to overhaul Chelsea
|Maldini: Donnarumma can emulate my Milan success
|Klopp urges Liverpool to enjoy title race
|Shaw going through ´difficult period´ - Mourinho
|Klopp not worried by Sturridge, Origi form
|De Gea backs ´amazing´ Pogba
|Pochettino: Tottenham bigger than City
|Conte: I trust Diego Costa 100 per cent
|Lewandowski admits he was lucky for Bayern winner
|City as sharp as Barca and Bayern but lacking consistency, says Guardiola
|Nice go top but struggles continue in draw with 10-man Bastia
|AC Milan pull Deulofeu Tweet amid reports deal not yet complete
|New Manchester City deal for Aguero but little fanfare
|Matip gets all clear from FIFA to play for Liverpool after Cameroon row
|Freiburg 1 Bayern Munich 2: Lewandowski to the rescue with late winner
|Fonte completes £8million West Ham switch
|Morocco 3 Togo 1: Renard´s men back on track with comeback victory
|Stoke complete £12million Berahino signing
|Egypt v Uganda: Pressure on Pharaohs to kickstart campaign
|Aspas responds to alleged Ramos spit
|Stoke agree Berahino deal with West Brom
|AC Milan complete Deulofeu loan signing
|Gerrard returns to Liverpool as academy coach
|Ivory Coast 2 DR Congo 2: Serey Die rescues point but holders still in trouble
|Di Maria committed to PSG amid reported CSL interest
|Sanchez a role model - Xhaka
|Tuchel trusts Schurrle to fill Aubameyang void
|Ghana v Mali: Rahman injury poses a problem for Grant
|Depay not holding Manchester United grudge
|I love watching them - Guardiola a huge fan of Pochettino and Tottenham
|Klopp: I could kick Mane in the... lower back
|Conte: Ake is ready to help Chelsea´s title bid
|Allardyce provides Evra, Van Aanholt and Jenknson updates
|Guardiola looks beyond beleaguered Bravo for City woes
|Begovic could leave Chelsea - Conte
|PSG still on the hunt for striker, says Emery
|Mourinho: Valencia the best right-back in football
|Mourinho on Young to China talk: He hasn´t told me anything!
|Costa wants to stay at Chelsea, reveals Conte
|´I played worse sometimes´ - Zidane defends Ronaldo from critics
|Injured Iniesta to miss Eibar clash
|Mourinho open to Depay return
|Lyon confirm Depay arrival
|Germany to bid for Euro 2024
|Sydney FC 2 Adelaide United 0: Two goals in three minutes extend lead
|Depay could face Marseille as Lyon boss Genesio hails winger´s ´big motivation´
|Hull loan Elabdellaoui from Olympiacos
|AC Milan make final offer for Deulofeu
|Hughes ´wouldn´t encourage´ Bojan bids
|Worker dies at World Cup stadium in Qatar
|West Brom sign Livermore
|Lyon president Aulas: Depay deal imminent
|Aubameyang: I could leave Dortmund, but I´d never join Bayern
|´Equating Messi with anyone else is like comparing a policeman with Batman´ - Sampaoli
|It will take years to build football culture, Wenger warns CSL
|´Worried´ Rakitic wants Barca renewal
|Inter not signing Messi - Moratti
|Luis Enrique hails Barca defence after ending Anoeta curse
|´He is made of different stuff´ - Spalletti hails Nainggolan after wondergoal
|Tottenham´s Janssen turned down Galatasaray move, agent claims
|Did Carroll´s wondergoal give the West Ham striker whiplash?
|Iniesta suffers calf injury
|Swansea situation not ´hopeless´, says Clement
|Real Sociedad 0 Barcelona 1: Neymar ends Anoeta curse
|´Immeasurable bulls**t´ - Ligue 1 coach destroys Van Basten´s offside plan
|Simeone praises Atletico´s precision in Copa Del Rey win
|Fonte situation difficult for Southampton - Puel
|´Some of the best football in the UK´ - Watford´s Mazzarri hails Bournemouth
|Senegal 2 Zimbabwe 0: Cisse´s men charge into quarter-finals
|Rivaldo backs Luis Enrique to deliver more Barca success
|Atletico Madrid 3 Eibar 0: Routine win earns quarter-final lead
|Jesus will make Premier League history - Rivaldo
|Adebayor: Arsenal are just Ozil and Sanchez
|Algeria 1 Tunisia 2: Favourites on brink of elimination
|Bayern keen to seal Coman deal as Rummenigge cools Gnabry interest
|Pochettino has done his homework on Jesus as Spurs look to march on
|Scrap offside? Premier League managers give Van Basten´s plans a cool reception
|Coman ready for Bayern comeback, confirms Ancelotti
|Pochettino upbeat despite six weeks out for Vertonghen, Lamela still a mystery
|Cerezo defiant over Griezmann amid talk of Manchester United agreement
|Robinho named in Brazil squad for Chapecoense fundraiser
|Davies and Lookman aren´t the big men of Everton, warns Koeman
|Ivory Coast v DR Congo: Dussyer demands champions show true strength
|Replacing Robben and Ribery not easy - Hitzfeld
|Yeray back in Athletic training after successful cancer surgery
|Karanka targeting more Boro deals after Bamford swoop
|Cavani: I am the ultimate finisher
|Morocco v Togo: El Ahmadi hungry for success
|Ancelotti denies Verratti approach
|A-League Review: Cahill double sees Melbourne City sink Mariners
|Manchester United very happy with Shaw, insists agent
|Mertesacker extends Arsenal deal
|Boost for Arsenal as key quartet returns to training
|Will Jesus save Manchester City´s title bid? Guardiola´s new striker in Opta numbers
|Tevez mobbed after touching down in Shanghai
|Payet exit not inevitable - Bilic
|Wenger: Arsenal don´t need Payet
|Jesus wants Manchester City titles
|Orsolini arrives for Juventus medical
|Rivaldo backs Coutinho to join Neymar at Barcelona
|No danger of Messi leaving Barcelona, says father
|Augusto: I convinced Oscar to come to China
|Madrid-bound Maradona visits Napoli training
|Sevilla in no rush over Sampaoli talks despite Barcelona links
|Cafu: Resurgent Brazil can challenge world´s best
|Klopp thrilled with Coutinho
|Manchester United replace Real Madrid as world´s richest club
|Madrid squad annoyed by defeats - Zidane wants more energy after latest loss
|Casemiro rues more misery for Madrid against Celta
|´Job done, let´s go home´ - Klopp happy to avoid extra time with narrow Plymouth win