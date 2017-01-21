Wenger prepared for 17 cup finals to overhaul Chelsea

Arsenal face 17 cup finals in their bid to overhaul Chelsea and lift the Premier League title this season, according to Arsene Wenger.

Defeats to Everton and Manchester City in December saw the Gunners fall off the pace at the top of the table as Chelsea racked up 13 successive victories.

Wenger's side quickly re-found the winning formula, however, and go into this weekend's clash with Burnley unbeaten in their last four.

Getting past Antonio Conte's side - who are eight points ahead - before the end of the campaign will take a huge effort from the Arsenal squad, and Wenger intends to treat all the remaining games as must-win matches.

"For us every game is a cup final," he told a media conference. "Yes I see it that way as Chelsea is ahead and everyone else is fighting.

"So it is important first of all to try to make a distance with the teams around you, take advantage of points they could drop and try to get closer to Chelsea. You never know."