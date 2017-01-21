Related

Rooney: Record means a hell of a lot but I´m still disappointed

21 January 2017 18:32

Wayne Rooney admitted to mixed emotions after he became Manchester United's record goalscorer with a last-gasp equaliser against Stoke City on Saturday.

The captain moved onto 250 for the club - one more than Bobby Charlton - with a free-kick in the fourth minute of injury time after Juan Mata's own goal looked to have given Stoke the win at the bet365 Stadium.

Rooney said the achievement was a significant honour but conceded that failing to win for the second Premier League game in a row had left him with a tinge of disappointment.

"It means a hell of a lot," he told Sky Sports. "It is a great honour and I am very proud.

"It is difficult at the minute to be over-pleased because of the result but in the grand scheme it is huge honour.

"It's something I never expected when I joined the club but I'm delighted and very proud.

"It's been great, very successful, and there's a lot more to come."

United moved to within a point of fifth-place Manchester City ahead of their meeting with Tottenham, and Rooney hopes that it could prove to be a valuable point in the race for the top four and perhaps the title.

"It could be vital for us come the end of the season," said the 31-year-old. "It's not nice to lose football games and we kept pushing but couldn't get the goal and it looked like it'd be the case. 

"There's a long way to go. We've seen over the last few weeks how things can happen. We have to keep picking up points."

Manager Jose Mourinho hailed Rooney as a "legend" at Old Trafford after he broke a record that has stood since 1973.

"It was important for him," he told BBC Sport. "It's an incredible achievement for his career, to have a Manchester United record that belonged to a legend like Sir Bobby.

"Now, Wayne Rooney is the man, a legend for our club."

